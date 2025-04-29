Beach Volleyball Week 10 Ranking
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 11 in the AVCA Week Ten poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 99 straight Top-20 rankings in the AVCA polls.
LSU is coming off the CCSA Conference Championships, where the Sandy Tigs made it to the semi-final match.
The Sandy Tigs are set to face No. 6 Cal Poly at 3 PM CT in Gulf Shores, Alabama for round one of the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships. The match will be streamed on ESPN2, while each individual court will be streamed on ESPN+.
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes Adjusted)
|Total Points Adjusted
|Record
|Previous Week
|1
|TCU [9]
|537
|28-5
|2
|2
|Stanford [8]
|530
|31-8
|3
|3
|UCLA [10]
|523
|30-6
|1
|4
|Loyola Marymount [1]
|473
|35-6
|4
|5
|USC
|433
|26-10
|5
|6
|Cal Poly
|415
|29-7
|6
|7
|Texas
|396
|27-9
|7
|8
|Long Beach State
|356
|27-11
|10
|9
|Florida State
|346
|25-12
|8
|10
|California
|315
|27-9
|9
|11
|LSU
|280
|24-12
|11
|12
|Arizona State
|251
|22-14
|12
|13
|Grand Canyon
|201
|23-11
|13
|14
|North Florida
|181
|26-10
|17
|15
|FAU
|167
|21-14
|16
|16
|Stetson
|149
|25-11
|14
|17
|Georgia State
|110
|22-16
|18-T
|18
|Hawai’i
|63
|14-21
|15
|19
|Florida Gulf Coast
|56
|22-13
|18-T
|20
|Washington
|53
|17-18
|20
Others receiving votes: Boise State (20), Tulane (14), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (3), Coastal Carolina (2), FIU (2), Utah (2), South Carolina (1) and Concordia (1).
Dropped Out: None
Next Poll: May 6 (Final 2025 Poll)