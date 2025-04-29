Beach Volleyball Week 10 Ranking

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 11 in the AVCA Week Ten poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 99 straight Top-20 rankings in the AVCA polls.

LSU is coming off the CCSA Conference Championships, where the Sandy Tigs made it to the semi-final match.

The Sandy Tigs are set to face No. 6 Cal Poly at 3 PM CT in Gulf Shores, Alabama for round one of the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships. The match will be streamed on ESPN2, while each individual court will be streamed on ESPN+.

April 29, 2025 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll

Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted Record Previous Week 1 TCU [9] 537 28-5 2 2 Stanford [8] 530 31-8 3 3 UCLA [10] 523 30-6 1 4 Loyola Marymount [1] 473 35-6 4 5 USC 433 26-10 5 6 Cal Poly 415 29-7 6 7 Texas 396 27-9 7 8 Long Beach State 356 27-11 10 9 Florida State 346 25-12 8 10 California 315 27-9 9 11 LSU 280 24-12 11 12 Arizona State 251 22-14 12 13 Grand Canyon 201 23-11 13 14 North Florida 181 26-10 17 15 FAU 167 21-14 16 16 Stetson 149 25-11 14 17 Georgia State 110 22-16 18-T 18 Hawai’i 63 14-21 15 19 Florida Gulf Coast 56 22-13 18-T 20 Washington 53 17-18 20

Others receiving votes: Boise State (20), Tulane (14), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (3), Coastal Carolina (2), FIU (2), Utah (2), South Carolina (1) and Concordia (1).

Dropped Out: None

Next Poll: May 6 (Final 2025 Poll)