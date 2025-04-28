LSU Men's Golf Team Announced In Field For Prestigious Jackson T. Stephens Cup in September 2025

BATON ROUGE – The No. 6 LSU men’s golf team knows the location of one of their tournaments for the 2025 fall season and it one that in short time has garnered national prestige as the Tigers will play in the fifth annual Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Sept. 15-17.

The event will be held at Shoreacres in Lake Bluff, Illinois.

Held annually since 2021, The Jackson T. Stephens Cup pairs the nation’s top collegiate golfers with world class venues. In addition to the twelve NCAA Division I men’s and women’s teams, the Cup will again feature prominent individual players from U.S. Military Service Academies and Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs). The event is named in honor of the late Jackson (Jack) T. Stephens, former Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club.

This year’s men’s field includes the Tigers of LSU, University of Arizona, Northwestern University, Southern Methodist University, the University of Texas and the 2022 Jackson T. Stephens Cup past champion – University of North Carolina. The men’s field features three top-ten ranked teams which include Texas, LSU, and North Carolina; all six teams are ranked within the top-30 in the nation according to Scoreboard.

The Jackson T. Stephens Cup features 54 holes of stroke play over the first two days, followed by 18 holes of team match play on the final day. Results from stroke play will determine seeding, with the top four men’s and women’s teams advancing to match play. Stroke-play medalists will be honored on September 16 at the conclusion of play.

The host of this year’s event is Shoreacres, located just off the shore of Lake Michigan in Lake Bluff, Illinois. Golf course architect Seth Raynor’s design utilizes several unique and natural features of the land. These architectural elements include ravines that factor into thirteen of the eighteen holes. The Jackson T. Stephens Cup will offer fans the rare opportunity to witness the best college players in the nation experience this classic Seth Raynor design.

Additional invitations for individuals from HBCUs and U.S. Military Service Academies will be announced prior to the event. The three-day competition will be televised live on the GOLF Channel. Tickets will go on sale in August at www.jacksontstephenscup.com.

2025 Jackson T. Stephens Cup tournament schedule:

Sunday, September 14: Practice round & Collegiate-Am event

Monday, September 15: Stroke play (36 holes)

Tuesday, September 16: Stroke play (18 holes)

Wednesday, September 17: Match play final round by seed (#1 vs. #2, #3 vs. #4)

About The Jackson T. Stephens Cup

The Jackson T. Stephens Cup is an annual collegiate golf tournament named in memory of the late Augusta National Golf Club Chairman, Jackson T. Stephens. The tournament is a four-day stroke and play-match play event featuring NCAA Division I National Championship-contending men’s and women’s teams and top players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities and United States Military Service Academies. The Alotian Club in Roland, Ark., is the home course for the Jackson T. Stephens Cup and will host the competition every four to five years, alongside other prominent world-class golfing venues. For additional Jackson T. Stephens Cup information, visit www.jacksontstephenscup.com and follow the tournament on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.