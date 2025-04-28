LSU Gold
Baseball

Gallery: Baseball vs Tennessee

Gallery: Baseball vs Tennessee

Game 1

| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Kade Anderson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Tanner Reaves, EJ Kuiper, Beau Soulier | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
David Hogg, Raph Rhymes | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Gary Carroll | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jared Jones | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jared Jones | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jared Jones | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jared Jones | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jared Jones, John Pearson, Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam, Jared Jones | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jay Johnson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jay Johnson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Dalton Beck | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
EJ Kuiper, Beau Soulier | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Raph Rhymes | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Michael Braswell, Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Kade Anderson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Michael Braswell | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Zac Cowan | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Ethan Frey | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Ashton Larson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Dalton Beck | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Dalton Beck | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Kade Woods | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jared Jones | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mac Brod
Photo by: Mac Brod
Photo by: Mac Brod
Photo by: Mac Brod
Photo by: Mac Brod
Photo by: Mac Brod
Photo by: Mac Brod
Photo by: Mac Brod
Photo by: Mac Brod
Photo by: Mac Brod

Game 2

| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Josh Pearson | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Anthony Eyanson | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Anthony Eyanson | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Anthony Eyanson | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Steven Milam | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Mavrick Rizy | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
William Schmidt | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
DJ Primeaux | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Steven Milam | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Michael Braswell | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Michael Braswell | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
John Pearson, Josh Jordan | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Grant Fontenot | Photo by: Reagan Cotten

Game 3

Casan Evans | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Edward Yamin, Luis Hernandez | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Luis Hernandez, Jaden Noot | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jared Jones, Chris Stanfield, Luis Hernandez, Dalton Beck, Cooper Williams | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Luis Hernandez, Josh Jordan | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Casan Evans | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Timothy Wayne, Mic Paul | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Michael Braswell | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Casan Evans | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Michael Braswell, Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Zac Cowan | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Michael Braswell | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Zac Cowan | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Zac Cowan | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Ashton Larson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Mic Paul | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Michael Braswell | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Michael Braswell | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Luis Hernandez | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jared Jones | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Jared Jones | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Blaise Priester | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Casan Evans | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Casan Evans | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Zac Cowan | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Michael Braswell | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Michael Braswell | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Michael Braswell | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Edward Yamin, Dylan Thompson, Luis Hernandez | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Georgia Jones
Jay Johnson | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Michael Braswell, Ethan Frey, Mikey Ryan, David Hogg, Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Georgia Jones
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Casan Evans | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Jake Brown | Photo by: Emily Hodgkinson

Related Stories

Curiel, a product of West Covina, Calif., helped lead LSU to an SEC series victory over No. 5 Tennessee, as he hit .417 (5-for-12) in the series with two doubles, one homer, three runs and six RBI. He enjoyed a remarkable day at the plate in Sunday’s series-clinching victory, going 4-for-4 with one homer, two doubles and a career-high five RBI.
Right-hander Casan Evans made his first career start on the mound and worked six innings to earn the win, while leftfielder Derek Curiel was 4-for-4 at the plate with a homer, two doubles and five RBI.