No. 10 LSU Walks Off No. 8 Florida, 2-1, Evens Series

BATON ROUGE, La. – Infielder Sierra Daniel hit a two-out chopper up the middle that drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning as No. 10 LSU walked off No. 8/6 Florida, 2-1, and leveled the series on Sunday at Tiger Park.

LSU (38-11, 10-10 SEC) records its second walk-off of the season and first since opening weekend when the Tigers walked off Southeastern Louisiana, 3-2 on Feb. 9. LSU hands Florida (41-11, 12-8 SEC) its first loss since April 17, snapping a four-game winning streak.

LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon and the defense retired the Gators in order in the top of the seventh with the score tied, 1-1. Outfielder McKenzie Redoutey hit a leadoff single to centerfield to represent the game-winning run. She was pinch-run for by McKaela Walker, who advanced to third base on a sac bunt and a groundout. After outfielder Jadyn Laneaux drew a two-out walk, Daniel chopped a 0-1 pitch to the second baseman, and Waker touched home plate to win the game.

“Our team has a never-quit factor in them,” said head coach Beth Torina. “There has never been a moment when I thought we were out of the ballgame. This team has a lot of fight and a lot of guts. They are very tough. I wasn’t surprised to see us bounce back.”

Berzon (16-5) pitched a gem on Sunday, as she and the defense held Florida to a season-low two hits. Berzon finished with four strikeouts and gave up one run and four walks in her 17th complete game of the season.

“I can’t say enough about Sydney Berzon and her performance,” said Coach Torina. “It felt like the Syd we’ve all come to know and appreciate. She’s worked really hard to get back to this spot. A lot of things that have happened when the lights weren’t on have prepared her to be out there at this moment. I don’t think anyone truly knows her story, but she’s fought through a lot and continues to do her best every time. It was an incredible performance by her, our defense, and our team as a whole.”

Florida pitcher Katelynn Oxley (8-5) was charged with the loss after giving up a run on two hits and two walks and had one strikeout in 1.0 inning in the circle.

Daniel and Redoutey were both 2-for-3 at the plate, and Daniel added the RBI. Daniel also had five putouts and three assists on defense.

“Sierra Daniel was incredible on defense today,” Coach Torina said. “Avery Hodge, Danieca Coffey, and Jadyn Laneaux had some great plays. Sierra on defense makes the whole thing tick. She’s a great leader for us and had a really big day defensively and offensively.”

Infielder Tori Edwards had one hit – her 18th home run of the season, which set a new single-season home run record for an LSU freshman and ties Bianka Bell (2015) for the most home runs in a single season in program history.

Berzon opened the game with four shutout innings, allowing just one hit and three walks, and featured an impressive 643 double play in the fourth frame. In the bottom of the fourth, Edwards went yard for the second time in as many games, smacking a solo shot to give LSU a 1-0 lead after four innings. However, Florida responded in the fifth, tying the game off a run-scoring double by outfielder Kendra Falby. However, that was all the Gators would get as Berzon and the defense retired seven of the final eight batters faced to close the game and tie the series 1-1.

Up Next

The series finale will be at 6 p.m. CT on Monday, April 28.

