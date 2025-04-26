LSU Hurdle Duo Produces Top 10 Times in the Nation at Alumni Gold

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team wrapped up their annual Alumni Gold meet on Saturday hosted at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

Final Results

Biggest moment of the meet for the Tigers came in the men’s 110-meter hurdles. The special duo of Matthew Sophia and Jahiem Stern once again clocked top-10 times in the nation after doing so at last week’s Tom Jones Invitational also. Sophia took the win with the No. 5 time in the nation of 13.31 seconds (+2.3 m/s). Stern finished behind Sophia with a season-best time of 13.39 seconds in the same heat, good enough for No. 7 in the nation.

The LSU women’s 4×100-meter relay was able to produce a new SB in a tough heat one. The Tiger Olympian training group took the win in a No. 3 time in the world of 42.22 seconds with a lineup of Mikiah Brisco, Thelma Davies, Rosemary Chukwuma and Favour Ofili. LSU’s A team took third behind them and Canada with a time of 43.09 seconds, good enough for seventh in the NCAA this season.

Over at the shot-put ring, sophomore Ambria Langley continued to see her work payoff as she reached a new PR. Langley’s new best came in at a mark of 14.93 meters (48’ 11.75”), moving her from No. 10 to No. 9 in LSU PL history.

Competing unattached for the first time at Bernie Moore Track Stadium, Malachi Austin put down a stellar performance. The freshman improved on his previous Guyanese U20 National Record of 46.35 seconds from 2024, clocking his new best of 46.29 seconds to win his heat of the 400 meter. This comes a week after opening his season and taking second in the 400m final of the CARIFTA Games with a time of 46.54.

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

Jevan Parara threw a PR of 191’ 6” in hammer throw.

Emerald Kehr ran a PR of 4:24.89 in the 1500m.

Michael Vocke ran a PR of 3:49.68 in the 1500m.

Casey Goetschel ran a PR of 3:50.76 in the 1500m.

Trenton Sandler ran a PR of 3:51.89 in the 1500m.

Jolie Dormus Bayer jumped a PR of 5’ 8.5”.

Johanna Duplantis won pole vault with a clearance of 13’ 7.25”.

Jevan Parara won discus throw with a toss of 180’ 3”.

Emedy Kiplimo won the 800m with a PR of 1:48.35.

Princesse Hyman won discus with a throw of 179’ 7”.

Tima Godbless won the 200m with a time of 22.72.

Jelani Watkins won the 200m with a time of 20.87.

Ava Gumb ran a PR of 9:56.08 in the 3000m to win.

The women’s 4×400-meter relay won with a time of 3:30.69.

Trinity Spooner won javelin with a throw of 169’ 8”.

