LSU Falls To FSU In CCSA Semi-Final Match; Meyer And Martin Make CCSA All-Tournament Team

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball team fell to No. 8 FSU Saturday morning in the CCSA Championships Semi-Final match, 3-0.

“Really proud of our group,” said head coach Russell Brock. “We’ve come so far this season. From our first weekend until now, the growth is phenomenal. Obviously, we would have preferred to finish this weekend with a win, but that didn’t happen. We battled in every match and just couldn’t quite come up with the points we needed to pull off the team wins.”

The Sandy Tigs faced off in a hard-fought match against FSU but ultimately fell short. Tatum Finlason and Kate Baker fell on Court 4; 12-21 and 16-21, while Aubrey O’Gorman and Camryn Chatellier fell on Court 2; 17-21 and 17-21. Elle Evers and Julia Sprecher fell on Court 3 to finish out the match; 19-21 and 15-21. Due to matches being played to decision, Gabi Bailey and Parker Bracken on Court 1, along with Emily Meyer and Skylar Martin on Court 5, did not complete their matches.

With their performance throughout the CCSA Conference Tournament, Meyer and Martin have earned a spot on the CCSA All-Tournament team. LSU faced FSU in round one of the conference tournament. The pair won Court 5 in straight sets; 24-22 and 21-15. In round 2 the Sandy Tigs faced South Carolina. Meyer and Martin won Court 5; 21-19 and 21-19.

FSU 3, LSU 0