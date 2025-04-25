Track & Field Hosting Alumni Gold Meet and Crawfish Boil on Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team is hosting a loaded field of teams on Saturday with the LSU Alumni Gold meet at the Bernie Moore Track & Field Stadium.

The Tigers will have 68 entries (31 men, 37 women) competing this weekend at Alumni Gold. LSU will begin their action on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. CT with the men’s hammer throw, running events will begin later in the day at 12:30 p.m. This weekend’s home meet will not be broadcasted.

Teams Competing at the Battle on the Bayou (# of entries)

Athletics Canada (24), Florida State (47), Grambling (22), Hinds CC (15), Louisiana (71), LA Tech (40), LSU (68), McNeese State (10), Memphis (43), Meridian CC (13), NC State (15), Nevada (2), NMSU (8), New Orleans (24), Northwestern State (49), SE Louisiana (41), Southern (35), Southern Miss. (40), Tiger Olympians (13), ULM (35), Utah (1)

What to Watch for this Weekend

Men’s 100 Meter

Both Jaiden Reid and Myles Thomas plan to take on the 100 meter on Saturday. Myles Thomas enters with a personal-best time of 10.04 seconds from last year’s SEC Championships and is looking to take a leap this week from his season best of 10.13. Jaiden Reid also has a season best of 10.13w seconds and will be looking to clock a national-qualifying time before heading into the final weeks before the postseason.

Women’s 200 Meter

Possibly the most exciting event to look forward to will be the women’s 200 meter. Olympian Tima Godbless qualified for the Tokyo World Athletic Championships a week ago when she clocked a personal-best time of 22.55 seconds at Tom Jones. The time of 22.55 will be good enough to enter her into the postseason after the SEC Championships, but with tough competition this weekend with Athletics Canada visiting she may be able to near the sub-22-second barrier.

Men’s 200 Meter

Fresh off of clocking the No. 6 100-meter time in LSU performance-list history at Tom Jones with 10.03 seconds, Jelani Watkins will look to make a leap in the 200m category. Watkins currently sits at No. 33 in the nation for the 200m with his season-best time of 20.61 seconds. If he shaves that time down to 20.50 seconds, he would launch up into the top-15 in the nation.

Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles

One of the most exciting races in the nation last weekend involved both Jahiem Stern and Matthew Sophia at Tom Jones. Both Tigers moved to the top-10 in the nation with their second and third-place finish behind the nation leader. Stern clocked the No. 5 time in the nation of 13.43 seconds, while Sophia clocked the No. 8 time in the nation of 13.46 seconds. The two could erase their previous PRs if they go 13.36 (Stern) and 13.40 (Sophia) or better on Saturday.

Women’s Pole Vault

Senior Johanna Duplantis is entering the second of her final two home meets wearing the purple and gold with LSU. She has had her best season to date, clearing a PR of 4.25 meters (13’ 11.25”) at home earlier in the year and also clearing a height of 4.20 meters (13’ 9.25”) this past week. A clearance of 4.35 meters (14’ 3.25”) would move her up to No. 2 in LSU PL history, tying Rachel Laurent’s mark from 2011. That height would also move her into the top 20 in the country.

