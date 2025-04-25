BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 10 LSU will play in its third consecutive top 10 series as it hosts No. 8/6 Florida on April 26-28 at Tiger Park.

LSU will honor six players during its senior weekend. On Saturday, Sydney Peterson and McKenzie Redoutey will be recognized. On Sunday, Danieca Coffey and Ashley Vallejo will be honored. On Monday, Emilee Casanova and Madilyn Giglio will be recognized.

The three-game series will begin at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 26, on ESPN2, and game two at 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 27, on SEC Network. Kevin Brown and Amanda Scarborough will call the first two games. The series finale is set for 6 p.m. CT on Monday, April 28, and will air on SEC Network with Chuckie Kempf and Amanda Scarborough calling the action. Fans can also tune in to Patrick Wright, the Voice of LSU Softball, on 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge, La., or the LSU Sports Mobile app.

LSU (37-10, 9-9 SEC) trails Florida (40-10, 11-7 SEC) 37-39 in the all-time series, but is 18-15 when playing in Baton Rouge. The Tigers have dropped eight of the last 10 meetings against the Gators, including last season’s series, 2-1, in Gainesville, Fla.

LSU has 14 wins against nationally ranked opponents this season and has won SEC series’ against Alabama, Georgia, and Kentucky. It has a .346 batting average and a .450 on-base percentage behind 411 hits, including 38 home runs, and has outscored its opponents 341-130 this season.

Eight LSU starters have a batting average over .320, including three over .400. Infielder Danieca Coffey leads the way with a .417 batting average on 58 hits and has scored 46 runs and driven in 35. Infielder Tori Edwards follows with a .415 batting average on 56 hits and leads the team with 16 home runs, 64 RBI, and a .867 slugging percentage. Catcher Maci Bergeron rounds out the Tigers’ top hitters, batting .402 with 53 hits, has nine home runs, 34 runs and 46 RBI.

The pitching staff has a 2.49 ERA with 271 strikeouts and 12 shutouts this season. LSU has the fifth-lowest opposing batting average in the SEC at .207, allowing the fifth-least number of runs (130) and earned runs (104). Pitcher Sydney Berzon leads the staff with a 15-3 record and has a 2.39 ERA with 87 strikeouts in 111.1 innings pitched. Freshman pitcher Jayden Heavener (11-3) ranks No. 6 in the SEC with 125 strikeouts and has a 2.84 ERA. Heavener has the third-lowest opposing batting average in the conference at .164 and has recorded five games with double-digit strikeouts this season.

