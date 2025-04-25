vs. No. 8/6 Florida

Florida comes into the weekend series on a three-game winning streak and has won three of its last four SEC series. UF has SEC series wins over Texas A&M, Auburn, Ole Miss and Alabama, respectively. The Gators are batting .346 behind 453 hits, including 85 home runs, and have scored 391 runs this season. In the circle, Florida has a 2.67 ERA with 216 strikeouts and has 13 shutouts on the year.

Outfielder Kendra Falby has a .469 batting average and a .538 on-base percentage while leading the SEC with 75 hits and 60 runs scored. Outfielder Taylor Shumaker follows with a .373 batting average and leads the team with a .783 slugging percentage, 16 home runs and 69 RBI.

The Gators have three arms with 70 or more innings pitched, beginning with Keagan Rothrock (77.2 IP), who is 10-4 with a 2.79 ERA and staff-high 68 strikeouts. Ava Brown (10-1) has a 2.64 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 77.0 innings, and Katelynn Oxley (8-4) has a 2.08 ERA with 43 strikeouts in 70.2 innings.