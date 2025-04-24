Dr. Marwa Hassan Receives Worley Professor of Excellence Award

BATON ROUGE – Dr. Marwa Hassan has been named the recipient of the Worley Professor of Excellence Award.

Dr. Hassan’s recognition came during LSU’s Baseball game against Northwestern State on April 22 at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field and was presented by Daniel Loup, Vice President of Operations at Worley Baton Rouge, and Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director with Cox Communications Academic Center for Student Athletes.

Dr. Hassan is Associate Dean for Academic Affairs in the College of Engineering at LSU, and first joined the college as an assistant professor in 2007. Her current research interests include sustainable construction, construction simulation, construction safety and nanomaterials. Dr. Hassan also serves as the director of the Tran-SET Regional University Transporation Center

“Receiving the Worley Excellence Award is truly humbling and deeply rewarding as well as incredible honor,” said Dr. Hassan. “To be recognized among peers I greatly admire, reaffirms my commitment to excellence and inspires me to continue pushing boundaries. I’m incredibly grateful to be part of an organization that champions innovation, teamwork, and continuous growth”

Worley helps customers meet the world’s changing energy, chemical and resource needs – and believes in the power of education to meet the world’s pressing challenges. As the presenting sponsor of the Professor of Excellence Program at LSU, Worley is investing in the leaders of tomorrow who will help us all to create innovative solutions for generations to come with the goal of delivering a more sustainable world.

“We’re proud to recognize Dr. Marwa Hassan as the Worley Professor of Excellence. Her commitment to research, innovation, and student success reflects the very best of LSU. Dr. Hassan’s work is not only advancing the field of civil and environmental engineering, but also inspiring the next generation of leaders who will shape Louisiana and beyond.” – Ben Price, Director of Partnerships and Business Strategy for LSU Sports Properties.