Beach Set To Play No. 8 FSU In Round One Of The CCSA Championships

BATON ROUGE – After finishing the regular season 23-10, the Tigers are set to face No. 8 FSU in round one of the CCSA Championship Tournament at 11 AM CT at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium. The tournament is a double-elimination bracket and with a win Friday morning, the Sandy Tigs would face the winner of Texas vs. South Carolina at 1 PM CT. Due to weather, all matches will be played in waves on Courts 1-3 and will be played to decision with 10-minute rolling starts in between matches.

Three Tigers have earned CCSA Postseason Honors: Gabi Bailey and Parker Bracken earned CCSA Pair of the Year along with making the All-Conference Team and Camryn Chatellier earned a spot on the All-Freshman Team.

LSU has faced FSU twice throughout the 2025 season and has come up short both times. The last time the teams met at the Unconquered Invitational in Tallahassee, Florida, it was a battle down to Court 4, where the Tigers lost by five points.

“We knew coming in this year that we would need contribution from a lot of players who haven’t been in the lineup much before this season,” said head coach Russell Brock. “We also were confident that we would make big improvements as we went through the season and gained experience. This tournament has been a big goal since we started practicing in August. I’m really excited to finally get the chance for our team to put all the hard work to the big test this weekend.”

The CCSA Championships will be streamed for free on Volleyball World’s VBTV. Volleyball World is a partnership between FIVB and CVC Capital Partners, established to drive growth, innovation, and investment in volleyball globally. Its goal is to create an integrated ecosystem connecting fans, athletes, and corporate partners through both digital and live events. Volleyball World manages the commercial operations of key volleyball and beach volleyball international events, including the World Championships, Volleyball Nations League, Olympic Qualifiers, and the Beach Pro Tour.

With VBTV’s unparalleled global reach, fans will have the opportunity to witness every rally, block, and championship moment live, no matter where they are. This partnership highlights the continued growth of beach volleyball and LSU’s commitment to elevating the sport on the collegiate stage. Viewers can catch all the action live and on demand for free with VBTV. By creating an account, they’ll get access to in-depth analysis, player interviews, and behind-the-scenes content, all without a subscription fee.

“We are really excited to get to play this weekend,” said Brock. “Coming off a bye week, it feels like we’ve been training for this weekend for a long time. It’s an honor to host the tournament and I’m really proud of how our administration and our operations crew have come together to create a fantastic championship environment for all the programs here.”