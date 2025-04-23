Former Tigers Sagstrom, Lindblad Tee Off In LPGA's First 2025 Major

BATON ROUGE – After back-to-back wins by former LSU golfers, attention now turns to the first major of the 2025 LPGA season, the Chevron Championship at The Woodlands, Texas.

The tournament begins on Thursday and will crown its champion on Sunday and both LSU LPGA winners Madelene Sagstrom and Ingrid Lindblad will be in the field.

Sagstrom won three weeks ago in the Match Play event in Las Vegas for her second career LPGA win and Lindblad captured the LA Open Championship in Tarzana, California just this past Sunday in only her third start as an official LPGA member.

Sagstrom won seven matches in a five-day odyssey to capture the $300,000 top prize and her first LPGA win since just before the pandemic in 2020.

Lindblad made 27 birdies over four rounds and posted 21-under par to capture the richest regular season event of the tour, outside the majors, to earn a winner’s share of $562,500.

The Chevron Championship is the first of five majors during the LPGA Tour season.

ESPN+ will have feature group coverage all four days, beginning at 8 a.m. CT on Thursday and Friday and 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Live over the air coverage of the event on The Golf Channel from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT and 5-7 p.m. CT on both Thursday and Friday with coverage shifting to NBC/Peacock on Saturday and Sunday with coverage starting on Peacock at 1 p.m. and NBC and Peacock broadcasting from 2-5 p.m. CT each day.

Sagstrom will be in the Thursday morning wave featured group coverage on ESPN+ with Angel Yin and Gabby Lopez teeing off at 8:21 a.m. CT. Lindblad, who tees off at 1:32 p.m. on Thursday in the opening round, will be in the Friday AM feature group coverage on ESPN+ with Anna Nordqvist and Leona Maguire at 8:32 a.m. CT.