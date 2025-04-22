Week 11 National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU ranks No. 10 in the NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Poll and the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll.

The Tigers dropped to No. 12 in the Softball America and D1Softball polls.

LSU dropped a tough three-game series at Texas, 2-1, with both losses coming in walk-off fashion. In a tightly contested series, LSU out-hit Texas 23-18 had the better batting average (.258-.225), and both teams scored 14 runs and had 14 RBI. LSU had a 3.44 ERA in the circle, while Texas had a 3.67 ERA.

The Tigers will face McNeese Tuesday night at Tiger Park before hosting No. 8/6 Florida on April 26-28, marking LSU’s third consecutive Top 10 SEC series.

