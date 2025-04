BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU-Northwestern State baseball game Tuesday night will start at 7 p.m. CT in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The game was scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. CT, but lightning in the Baton Rouge area has forced the start time to be moved to later in the evening.

The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.