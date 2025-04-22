Beach Volleyball Week Nine Ranking
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 11 in the AVCA Week Nine poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 98 straight Top-20 rankings in the AVCA polls.
LSU is coming off the regular season with an overall record of 23-10. The Sandy Tigs have AVCA Top 20 wins over USC, California, Long Beach State, Arizona State, and FAU.
For the first time in program history, the Tigers are set to host the CCSA Championships. LSU will host No. 7 Texas, No. 8 Florida State, and South Carolina.
The Sandy Tigs are set to face No. 8 FSU at 11 AM CT at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium on Friday, April 25. The game will be streamed for free on VBTV.
April 22, 2025 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes Adjusted)
|Total Points Adjusted
|Record
|Previous Week
|1
|UCLA [24]
|547
|29-4
|1
|2
|TCU [3]
|510
|25-5
|2
|3
|Stanford
|477
|27-8
|3
|4
|Loyola Marymount
|466
|32-6
|4
|5
|USC
|432
|23-8
|5
|6
|Cal Poly
|413
|26-6
|6
|7
|Texas
|364
|24-9
|7
|8
|Florida State
|347
|23-10
|8
|9
|California
|314
|25-7
|9
|10
|Long Beach State
|301
|23-11
|10
|11
|LSU
|275
|23-10
|11
|12
|Arizona State
|245
|20-12
|12
|13
|Grand Canyon
|217
|22-9
|13
|14
|Stetson
|188
|22-10
|14
|15
|Hawai’i
|103
|12-19
|16
|16
|FAU
|88
|17-14
|18
|17
|North Florida
|85
|22-9
|17
|18-T
|Georgia State
|75
|18-16
|15
|18-T
|Florida Gulf Coast
|75
|19-11
|20
|20
|Washington
|70
|16-16
|19
Others receiving votes: Tulane (25), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (17), South Carolina (14), Coastal Carolina (9), FIU (5), Boise State (3), Concordia (2), Arizona (2) and Tampa (1).
Dropped Out: None
Next Poll: April 29