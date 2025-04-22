Beach Volleyball Week Nine Ranking

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 11 in the AVCA Week Nine poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 98 straight Top-20 rankings in the AVCA polls.

LSU is coming off the regular season with an overall record of 23-10. The Sandy Tigs have AVCA Top 20 wins over USC, California, Long Beach State, Arizona State, and FAU.

For the first time in program history, the Tigers are set to host the CCSA Championships. LSU will host No. 7 Texas, No. 8 Florida State, and South Carolina.

The Sandy Tigs are set to face No. 8 FSU at 11 AM CT at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium on Friday, April 25. The game will be streamed for free on VBTV.

April 22, 2025 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll

Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted Record Previous Week 1 UCLA [24] 547 29-4 1 2 TCU [3] 510 25-5 2 3 Stanford 477 27-8 3 4 Loyola Marymount 466 32-6 4 5 USC 432 23-8 5 6 Cal Poly 413 26-6 6 7 Texas 364 24-9 7 8 Florida State 347 23-10 8 9 California 314 25-7 9 10 Long Beach State 301 23-11 10 11 LSU 275 23-10 11 12 Arizona State 245 20-12 12 13 Grand Canyon 217 22-9 13 14 Stetson 188 22-10 14 15 Hawai’i 103 12-19 16 16 FAU 88 17-14 18 17 North Florida 85 22-9 17 18-T Georgia State 75 18-16 15 18-T Florida Gulf Coast 75 19-11 20 20 Washington 70 16-16 19

Others receiving votes: Tulane (25), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (17), South Carolina (14), Coastal Carolina (9), FIU (5), Boise State (3), Concordia (2), Arizona (2) and Tampa (1).

Dropped Out: None

Next Poll: April 29