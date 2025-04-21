BATON ROUGE, La. – The ninth-ranked LSU softball team will host its final midweek game of the 2025 season, a 6:15 p.m. CT (delayed from 6 p.m.) contest against McNeese on SEC Network+ Tuesday night at Tiger Park.

Fans can tune in to Patrick Wright, the Voice of LSU Softball, on 107.3 FM in the Baton Rouge, La., area or on the LSU Sports Mobile App.

After a challenging and competitive nine-day road trip, LSU (36-10) returns home to face McNeese (34-17) for the second time this season. The Tigers defeated the Cowgirls earlier this month, 12-2, in Lake Charles, La., improving their all-time series record to 55-13. LSU has won 16 of the last 17 head-to-head matchups against McNeese and 12 consecutive games played at Tiger Park.

LSU has 14 wins against nationally ranked opponents this season. It has a .346 batting average on 403 hits, including 38 home runs and a .451 on-base percentage. In the circle, LSU has a 2.50 ERA behind 267 strikeouts in 285.1 innings pitched.

LSU is led offensively by infielder Tori Edwards, who is batting .421 with a .880 slugging percentage with 56 hits, 16 home runs and 64 RBI. Infielder Danieca Coffey follows with a .419 batting average on a team-high 57 hits and has scored 45 runs. Coffey also leads the team with 43 walks and a .549 on-base percentage. Catcher Maci Bergeron rounds out the Tigers’ top hitters, batting .411 with 53 hits, has nine home runs, scored 34 runs, and driven in 46 runs.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon leads the staff with a 15-5 record and has a 2.39 ERA with 87 strikeouts in 111.1 innings pitched. Freshman pitcher Jayden Heavener (11-3) ranks No. 6 in the SEC with 125 strikeouts and has a 2.84 ERA. Heavener has the fourth-lowest opposing batting average in the conference at .164 and has recorded five games with double-digit strikeouts this season.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.