vs. McNeese

After beginning April with two losses, McNeese has won 11 games in a row entering the Tuesday night showdown. McNeese is batting .321 on the season. The Cowgirls have 424 hits, including 30 homers, and have outscored their opponents 305-209 this season. The Cowgirls have six players batting .300 or better with at least 100 at-bats. Kassidy Chance averages .396 with a team-high 59 hits and has 39 runs and 20 RBI. Another standout player for MCN is Jada Muñoz (.364), who has 55 hits, including a team-best 18 doubles and 13 home runs. She also has a triple, leading to a .755 slugging percentage.

The McNeese pitching staff has a 3.62 ERA with 127 strikeouts in 326.3 innings. Maddie Taylor (15-6) has a 3.70 ERA and has a staff-best 50 strikeouts in 109.2 innings. Pitcher Ryann Schexnayder (5-1) is a closer, tallying seven saves this season with 43 strikeouts in 82.1 innings.  