No. 9 LSU Suffers 6-5 Walk-off in Series Finale at No. 3 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – A heartbreaking 6-5 walk-off gives No. 3 Texas the three-game series over No. 9 LSU Saturday at Red & Charline McCombs Field.

LSU (36-10, 9-9 SEC) and Texas (41-6, 13-5 SEC) exchanged leads four times in the final two innings, with the Longhorns securing its second walk-off in the series.

In the top of the seventh inning, trailing 4-3, LSU outfielder Jadyn Laneaux drew a leadoff walk, and infielder Sierra Daniel laid down a bunt single to put a runner in scoring position. Infielder Danieca Coffey followed with a run-scoring single up the middle, and LSU regained a 5-4 lead on outfielder Jalia Lassiter’s RBI fielder’s choice.

In the home half, Texas infielder Leighann Goode doubled to right center to start things off, and three batters later, outfielder Kayden Henry hit a two-out single through the right side to tie the game, 5-5. After Henry stole second to put herself in scoring position, infielder Mia Scott beat the throw at first, resulting in a run-scoring single to give the Longhorns the series win.

LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon (15-5) received the loss after surrendering two runs on three hits in 0.2 innings. Pitcher Jayden Heavener started the game in the circle. Heaverner had two strikeouts and gave up four runs, four hits, and two walks in 5.2 innings.

Texas ace Teagan Kavan (20-3) recorded the complete game victory, finishing with two strikeouts, allowing four earned runs on six hits, and walking three batters.

Catcher Maci Bergeron was 2-for-4 at the plate, and Coffey and outfielder McKenzie Redoutey had one hit and two RBI. Redoutey’s lone hit was her third home run of the season, a go-ahead shot in the sixth inning.

Texas catcher Reese Atwood hit a leadoff home run in the second inning, but LSU tied the game, 1-1, with an unearned run in the fifth. Designated player Maddox McKee wore a pitch to take first base, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and reached third base on an error. McKee touched home plate on Coffey’s RBI fielder’s choice to tie the game.

LSU took a 3-1 lead in the top of the sixth thanks to a two-run shot by Redoutey, but Texas’ Joley Mitchell smacked a two-out three-run blast in the bottom half to give the Longhorns a 4-3 lead heading to the seventh inning.

Up Next

LSU returns to Tiger Park for its final midweek game of the season, a 6 p.m. CT contest against McNeese on Tuesday, April 22.

