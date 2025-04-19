Megan Barnes Claims Victory In 400-Free at Aquatics GB Swimming Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU swimmer Megan Barnes completed an impressive task at the Aquatics Great Britain Swimming Championships Friday by finishing first in the 400-meter freestyle with a time of 4:12.66.

Barnes, a native of London, earned the women’s 400-free British title. She was able to hold on after a fast start to get the win by .12 seconds. Her time, which is a lifetime best for her, was lowered by 7 seconds. Her previous standard stood at 4:19.95 from November 2023, per SwimCloud.

In her third collegiate season, Barnes qualified for the NCAA Championships for the third straight season. She competed in the 100-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle, and 500-yard freestyle and placed 19th, 48th, and 60th, respectively. Barnes also swam in the 800-yard freestyle relay with the relay team claiming a top-16 finish. By finishing in 15th place with a time of 7:00.60, she earned her third career All-American honor.

At the 2025 SEC Championships, she competed in one B final (200-free) and two C finals (100-free; 500-free). She placed 10th in the 200-free (1:43.94), 17th in the 500-free (4:40.64), and 22nd in the 100-free (48.92 – Prelims: 48.79).

This season, Barnes broke two school records in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle with respective times of 1:43.94 and 4:40.64.