Dual-Sport Freshman Jelani Watkins Clocks No. 6 Time in LSU History at Tom Jones

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The LSU track and field team closed out the final day of the Tom Jones Invitational, hosted by the University of Florida at James G. Pressly Stadium.

A few weeks removed from clocking a wind-aided time of 10.01 seconds at the Battle on the Bayou, freshman Jelani Watkins was able to clock his first wind-legal 100 meter with 10.03 seconds to finish second. The dual-sport star’s new personal-best time of 10.03 moves him to No. 6 in LSU performance-list history, just above his teammate Myles Thomas. Watkins also clocked a PR in the 200 meter a day ago with 20.61 seconds.

In the men’s 110-meter hurdles the duo of Jahiem Stern and Matthew Sophia were up to great things once again. Stern got the best of his training partner with a season-best time of 13.43 seconds to finish second in the event, while Sophia clocked 13.46 seconds behind him to finish with bronze. Stern and Sophia’s times put them at No. 4 and No. 5 in the nation.

Freshman Princesse Hyman had another wonderful outing on Saturday as she took the win in women’s discus throw. Hyman tossed a day’s best of 54.61 meters (179’ 2”) to earn it, just off of her SB from the Battle at the Beach where she reached 55.49 meters (182’ 1”).

Jeremiah Walker won the 400m with a time of 46.40.

Taylor Fingers won triple jump with a distance of 42-4.25.

