No. 9 LSU Ties Series; Downs No. 3 Texas, 6-1

AUSTIN, Texas – No. 9 LSU levels the series and snaps a four-game losing streak with a 6-1 victory over No. 3 Texas on Friday evening at Red & Charline McCombs Field.

Three two-run innings lifted LSU (36-9, 9-8 SEC) over Texas (40-6, 12-5 SEC), setting up a winner-takes-all game on Saturday morning.

LSU pitcher Tatom Clopton (6-1) earned the win in the circle after firing a total of 104 pitches in 5.2 innings, where she concluded with two strikeouts and gave up one run, four hits and five walks. Pitcher Sydney Berzon picked up her second save of the season and ninth of her career after a hitless 1.1 innings with one strikeout and one walk. Berzon’s nine career saves move her into sole possession at No. 3 all-time in the program record book.

Although she faced just 10 batters, Texas pitcher Mac Morgan (7-3) was charged with the loss after allowing two runs on three hits in 2.1 innings.

Catcher Maci Bergeron was 2-for-2 and had a game-high three RBI. She also drew two walks. Infielder Tori Edwards was 2-for-3 at the plate, scored two runs, and finished with two RBI, including a two-run shot. Edwards has 64 RBI and 16 home runs this season, ranking No. 4 and No. 6 in the program’s single-season record book. Outfielder Jalia Lassiter had a 2-for-4 outing and matched a career-high three runs for the third time this season. Infielders Danieca Coffey and Sierra Daniel were responsible for LSU’s other two hits, bringing the Tigers’ total to eight.

The Tigers started quickly by scoring two runs on three hits in the opening frame. Bergeron capped off a stretch of three consecutive LSU hits and drove in the game’s first run, and outfielder McKenzie Redoutey recorded a groundout RBI for a 2-0 lead.

Texas scored one run in the second inning, but LSU plated another two in the third after Edward’s two-run round-tripper, pushing the lead to 4-1.

In the seventh, Coffey hit a leadoff single and Lassiter reached on a fielder’s choice, although Coffey was called safe at second. Edwards drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases, and Bergeron hit a two-RBI single through the right side to stretch the Tigers’ margin to 6-1.

The Longhorns made it interesting in the final half-inning with two runners on due to an error and a walk. However, Berzon struck out the next batter, and the defense retired the following two, ending the threat of a rally.

Up Next

The series concludes on Saturday, April 19. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. CT.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.