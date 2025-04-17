LSU Hosts Annual CCACSA Student Support Summit

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes recently hosted its annual Student Support Summit which focused on creating holistic systems for academic, social and emotional growth.

This year’s summit looked to inspire conversations that matter, fostering a community of practice where educator and professionals can collaborate to address evolving challenges in student support.

“As we strive to support our students, we must continue to enhance and transform the educational experience through a holistic approach recognizing that academic success is deeply connected to both their social and emotional well-being,” CCACSA Executive Director Walt Holiday said.

The Student Support Summit featured two keynote speakers:

Dr. Jason Fountain is the Superintendent at Central Community School System. A lifelong educator, Dr. Fountain has worked at numerous institutions across the SEC, including a stint at LSU where he worked as an academic advisor with LSU’s 2007 National Championship football team. He then went on to work in primary and secondary education as assistant principal at Tanglewood Elementary School and then as co-principal at Central Middle School where the school maintained an “A” rating from the Louisiana Department of Education.

“It was an honor to speak at a summit so deeply committed to the whole student,” Dr. Fountain said. “Events like this reinforce that supporting academic, social, and emotional growth isn’t extra – it’s essential to student success.”

Dr. LaKeitha Poole works as LSU’s Assistant Athletic Director for Sport Psychology and Counseling. Poole played numerous roles on LSU’s campus before beginning with the athletic department in 2016. She is also an adjunct instructor in LSU’s College of Human Sciences and Education and has a broad range of clinical experiences with universities and professional organizations such as Brown University, the NCAA, Women Leaders in College Sports, along with clubs in the NFL, Team USA and the 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors.

“It was an honor to share space with so many dedicated professionals committed to the holistic success of our students,” Dr. Poole said. “Events like this remind us that fostering inclusive, emotionally supportive environments isn’t just good practice—it’s essential. When we honor the full identities of our students, we empower them to show up, stay in, and succeed. I’m grateful to be part of a community that believes in doing that work together.”

The summit’s executive planning committee was made up of individuals working in the CCACSA – Dr. Dorothy Kemp, Director of Educational Support Services (Chair), Kenyatta Walker, Associate Director, Isabella Braga, Learning Specialist, Ashley Granger, Sr. Associate Director, Sarah Moran, Manager of Internal Operations, Jada Bruce, Assistant Learning Specialist and Peyton St. Pierre, Graduate Assistant.

“At a time when change is constant in higher education and athletics, this year’s Student Support Summit focused on turning insight into action,” Dr. Kemp said. “We leave not just inspired—but equipped—with strategies to elevate support at every level. What made this year’s Summit truly special wasn’t just the sessions—it was the shared belief that our students deserve systems that meet their academic, social, and emotional needs. Together, we’re building that future.”