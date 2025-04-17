Beach Set To Host The 2025 CCSA Conference Championships

BATON ROUGE— For the first time in program history, the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium will be the host of the CCSA Conference Championships, April 25-26. The CCSA is comprised of LSU, Texas, FSU, and South Carolina.

“When we designed the stadium, we had the thought of hosting regional and national events,” said head coach Russell Brock. “We always planned to host big championships like this. It’s exciting to finally get that opportunity and we know that it will be a fantastic venue for a great tournament.”

The tournament will follow a double elimination structure, with the championship game being held Saturday, April 26th, at 1 PM CT. A more in-depth bracket will be released Monday, April 21st, prior to the start of the tournament, with the seedings of the schools and specific game times.

The CCSA Conference Championships will be streamed for free on Volleyball World’s VBTV. Volleyball World is a partnership between FIVB and CVC Capital Partners, established to drive growth, innovation, and investment in volleyball globally. Its goal is to create an integrated ecosystem connecting fans, athletes, and corporate partners through both digital and live events. Volleyball World manages the commercial operations of key volleyball and beach volleyball international events, including the World Championships, Volleyball Nations League, Olympic Qualifiers, and the Beach Pro Tour.

With VBTV’s unparalleled global reach, fans will have the opportunity to witness every rally, block, and championship moment live, no matter where they are. This partnership highlights the continued growth of beach volleyball and LSU’s commitment to elevating the sport on the collegiate stage. Viewers can catch all the action live and on demand for free with VBTV. By creating an account, they’ll get access to in-depth analysis, player interviews, and behind-the-scenes content, all without a subscription fee.

“We had a great opportunity for these teams to all play just a few weeks ago and the competition was fierce,” said Brock. “All four teams are really athletic and talented. This season across the country has been unpredictable and really competitive. I expect this tournament to have some incredibly exciting matchups as well. Having VBTV here again is incredible. Their presence always is always a unique and special addition.”