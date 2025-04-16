Tigers Rewrite Record Book Four Times on Day One of Bryan Clay Invitational

AZUSA, Calif. – The LSU track and field closed out day one of the Bryan Clay Invitational on Wednesday at the Cougar Athletic Stadium, hosted by Azusa Pacific University.

Final Results

Wednesday’s action kicked off with the women’s 10,000 meter open in the morning. Gwyneth Hughes was the first to get the Tigers going as she won heat one by a landslide with a new personal-best time of 34:57.06. Her new PR moved her to No. 4 in LSU performance-list history, while her teammate Sophie Martin finished heat two with the No. 5 time in LSU PL history of 35:26.73.

Next on the agenda for the day was the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase open, which included both junior Emerald Kehr and freshman Ahry Comer. Kehr finished second in their heat with the No. 9 time in LSU PL history of 10:34.08, while Comer was able to muster a new PR of 10:46.47 that moved her up to No. 9 in LSU PL history.

An hour later Edna Chepkemoi took on heat two of the women’s steeplechase invitation. Chepkemoi clocked a time of 10:32.20 in her first collegiate steeplechase, moving her to No. 6 in LSU PL history. This is the second outdoor event that Chepkemoi has reached the top 10 for in LSU history, last doing so in the 5000 meter at the Battle on the Bayou.

