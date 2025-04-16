at No. 3 Texas

Texas was on a seven-game winning streak, including a victory in the series opener against Tennessee last weekend, before dropping the following two games, suffering its first SEC series loss. Texas leads the SEC with a .370 batting average, 420 hits and 15 triples. In the circle, the Longhorns rank No. 2 in the league with a 2.01 ERA, 313 strikeouts and a .201 opposing batting average.

The Longhorns have five players hitting over .400, including catcher Reese Atwood (.419), who leads the team with 14 home runs and a .895 slugging percentage, and outfielder Ashton Maloney (.460), who paces the team with 63 hits and 48 runs. Infielder Joley Mitchell (.406) has 10 home runs this season, and although utility player Katie Stewart misses the .400 club as she bats .344, she has 11 home runs and leads the team with 62 RBI.

Pitcher Teagan Kavan is the staff’s ace, boasting an 18-3 record with 167 strikeouts and a 1.54 ERA in 122.1 innings. Kavan holds opposing batters to a .186 average. Behind Kavan are Mac Morgan (7-2) and Citlaly Gutierrez (8-0), each of whom has thrown 54.2 and 54.0 innings this season.