AUSTIN, Texas – The ninth-ranked LSU Tigers will challenge the third-ranked Texas Longhorns for a three-game series, April 17-19 at Red & Charline McCombs Field.

The Thursday, April 17, and Friday, April 18, games will be at 4:30 p.m. CT, with Chris Mycoskie and Megan Willis on the call. The series finale will be at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, April 19, and will air on ESPN2 with Matt Schumacker and Amanda Scarborough on the mics. Fans can also tune in to Patrick Wright, the Voice of LSU Softball, on 107.3 FM in the Baton Rouge, La., area or on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

LSU (35-8, 8-7 SEC) trails Texas (39-5, 11-4 SEC) 6-8 in the all-time series and 1-6 when playing in Austin. The Tigers defeated the Longhorns 7-4 in a midweek contest last season but were swept in three games the last time the clubs battled at McCombs Field in 2022.

LSU is looking to get back on track after being swept at Texas A&M and dropping four of its last five games. The Tigers have 13 wins against nationally ranked opponents this season and have SEC series wins against Alabama, Georgia, and Kentucky. LSU has a .353 batting average (No. 2 in the SEC) and a league-best .460 on-base percentage. The Bayou Bengals have 380 hits, including 36 home runs, and have outscored their opponents 322-114 this season.

LSU is led offensively by infielder Tori Edwards, who is batting .435 with a .895 slugging percentage behind 54 hits, 15 home runs and 61 RBI. Infielder Danieca Coffey follows with a .432 batting average on 54 hits and has a team-high 44 runs scored, 34 walks and a .565 on-base percentage. Catcher Maci Bergeron rounds out the Tigers’ top hitters, batting .403 with 48 hits, has nine home runs, scored 34 runs and driven in 43 runs.

The pitching staff has a 2.43 ERA with 261 strikeouts and 12 shutouts this season. LSU has the fourth-lowest opposing batting average in the SEC at .205, allowing the fourth-least number of runs (114) and earned runs (92). Pitcher Sydney Berzon leads the staff with a 15-3 record and has a 2.25 ERA with 85 strikeouts in 102.2 innings pitched. Freshman pitcher Jayden Heavener (11-3) ranks No. 5 in the SEC with 123 strikeouts and has a 2.70 ERA. Heavener has the third-lowest opposing batting average in the conference at .162 and has recorded five games with double-digit strikeouts this season.

