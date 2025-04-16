Meyers and Wallace Nominated for SEC’s H. Boyd McWhorter Award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The conference office announced LSU Beach Volleyball’s Madison Meyers and Cross Country and Men’s Track and Field Jackson Wallace are the 2025 LSU nominees for the H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship.

The H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship has been presented by the Southeastern Conference since 1986 to the league’s top male and female scholar-athletes. The Southeastern Conference will name the 2025 recipients of the H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship on April 30.

Meyers is a standout both on the sand and in the classroom. A four-year letterwinner for LSU Beach Volleyball, she has maintained a remarkable 4.22 GPA while majoring in Nutrition & Food Sciences with a concentration in Nutritional Sciences and a minor in Biology. Meyers has earned President’s Honor Roll honors in Spring 2023 and has been named to the Dean’s List four times, most recently in Fall 2024. Off the court, she serves as the Team IMPACT Leadership Team Coordinator, is the Vice President of the LSU Pre-Dental Society, and was active in the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee’s Community Service team in 2022-23. Meyers was recently accepted into the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry, where she will continue to pursue her passion for healthcare.

Wallace has made his presence known on the track and in the classroom. He is a Biological Sciences major, a two-time SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll selection and a three-time SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll honoree. Wallace has been named to the LSU President’s Honor Roll three times and earned Dean’s List recognition in both Fall 2023 and Fall 2024. He was selected to the 2022-23 Collegiate Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team and is a two-time recipient of the Wally Pontiff Jr. Academic Excellence Award. Wallace also earned the prestigious Stephen and Catherine Brown Family Flagship Scholarship and is a National Merit Scholar. He served on the Time Management Council for LSU Cross Country and Track & Field and has completed 48.5 hours of community service through initiatives like Kids Can Run 4H Club, Gigi’s Playhouse, Shine Your Light, and MLK Day of Service. In addition to his academic and volunteer work, he served as a scribe in the O’Neal Emergency Department for Ochsner Baton Rouge from August 2023 to December 2024. Wallace has been accepted into the LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine Class of 2029, where he will take the next step toward his future in medicine.

The SEC provides the league’s male and female McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year Post-Graduate Scholarship recipients with a $26,000 post-graduate scholarship. The 26 remaining male and female finalists for the award will also receive a $30,000 postgraduate scholarship.

The award recipients are chosen by a committee of Faculty Athletics Representatives from the 16 SEC institutions and are announced in May, as well as honored by the league membership at SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, Fla.

LSU has had three recipients in the past. Men’s Track and Field Jackson Martingayle in 2023, Women’s Track and Field Lisa Gunnarsson in 2022, and LSU Volleyball Kelly Quinn in 2018.