Men's Tennis Falls To Oklahoma in SEC Tournament

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team dropped their match by a score of 4-1 against Oklahoma in the first round of the 2025 SEC Tournament.

The Sooners claimed the opening point of the match at courts one and three. The No. 10-ranked duo of Oscar Lacides and Bruno Nhavene defeated Alessio Vasquez and Julien Penzlin 6-1. The point was clinched after Alejandro Melero and Asahi Harazaki took down Calin Stirbu and Enzo Kohlmann by a score of 6-3.

Despite the doubles loss, Vasquez brought momentum into his singles match at the No. 1 court. The sophomore Tiger played a perfect first set and then went on to claim the second set 6-4 to add to the board for the Tigers. This marks Vasquez’s 15th overall singles win this year.

At the No. 2 court, Andrej Loncarevic fell to No. 91 Oscar Lacides in a 6-4, 6-0 match, giving the Sooners a 2-1 lead. Luis Alvarez extended the lead to 3-1 for Oklahoma after defeating Julien Penzlin by a score of 6-2, 6-4. The No. 6 court concluded the match with Asahi Harazaki narrowly taking down Brock Anderson in a 6-3, 7-5 battle.

Results

#29 Oklahoma 4, LSU 1

Singles competition

#75 Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. Kholo Montsi (OU) 6-0, 6-4 #91 Oscar Lacides (OU) def. Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) 6-4, 6-0 #97 Luis Alvarez (OU) def. Julien Penzlin (LSU) 6-2, 6-4 Orel Kimhi (OU) vs. Enzo De Freitas (LSU) 6-2, 3-6, 3-1, unfinished Jordan Hasson (OU) vs. Calin Stirbu (LSU) 6-3, 6-6, unfinished Asahi Harazaki (OU) def. Brock Anderson (LSU) 6-3, 7-5

Doubles competition

#10 Oscar Lacides/Bruno Nhavene (OU) def. Alessio Vasquez/Julien Penzlin (LSU) 6-1 Kholo Montsi/Luis Alvarez (OU) vs. Aleksi Lofman/Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) 3-4, unfinished Alejandro Melero/Asahi Harazaki (OU) def. Calin Stirbu/Enzo De Freitas (LSU) 6-3

Match Notes:

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3); Singles (1,2,3,6)