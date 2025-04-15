LSU Gold
Softball

Week 10 National Rankings

LSU remains ranked in the Top 10 in each national poll.

+0
Week 10 National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU stays inside the Top 10 of the country, ranking No. 9 in the NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Poll and the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll. The Tigers rank No. 9 and No. 10 in the Softball America and D1Softball Poll, respectively.

After defeating Louisiana Tech in its midweek game, LSU was swept at Texas A&M, marking its first series loss against the Aggies since 2016.

The Tigers continue their Texas trip with a three-game series at No. 2 Texas April 17-19 at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin, Texas.

