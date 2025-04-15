Track & Field Travels to California and Florida This Week

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team is splitting up this week to head to both the east and west coasts. The distance team went to California for the Bryan Clay Invitational and the rest of the team went to Florida for the Tom Jones Invitational.

Bryan Clay Invitational

The Tigers will have 30 entries this week at the Bryan Clay Invitational. FloTrack will be the streaming home for all three days of the meet this week. All days of the stream will be found here.

Tom Jones Memorial Invitational

LSU will have 52 entries for the Tom Jones Invitational this weekend. SEC Network+ will be the streaming home for both days of the meet in Gainesville this weekend. Friday will be streamed here, while Saturday’s portion will be streamed here.

What to Watch for this Weekend

Women’s 100 Meter – Tom Jones Invitational

After a few weeks removed from her season debut in the 100 meter, Tima Godbless is back to take on the event in Florida. She took third with a very-wind aided 11.20 seconds to finish third last time out in the event. Godbless will be looking to clock somewhere near her PR of 11.03 seconds, or possibly go sub-11 seconds for the first time in her career this weekend.

Men’s 100 Meter – Tom Jones Invitational

Freshman Jelani Watkins has only had one individual race this outdoor season and it was a blazing time of 10.01 seconds (+2.1 m/s). The possibilities of him going sub-10 in his second ever collegiate 100m, paired with sophomore Jaiden Reid and junior Myles Thomas also racing makes this event one to keep your eye on.

Men’s 200 Meter – Tom Jones Invitational

If the men’s 100 meter was not enough, Reid and Watkins will double that up with the 200 meter. Reid is fresh off of clocking 20.33 seconds (+2.2 m/s) in his first 200m of the outdoor season at the Battle at the Beach. The time of 20.33 puts him at No. 4 in the country and has him primed to possibly go sub-20 for the first time in his career.

Women’s 800 Meter – Bryan Clay Invitational

The second fastest 800-meter runner in collegiate history, Michaela Rose, will be making her debut in her premier event this weekend. She clocked her personal-best time and No. 2 time in collegiate history of 1:58.37 at last year’s Bryan Clay.

