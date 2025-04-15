Men's Tennis Set To Open SEC Tournament Against Oklahoma

Columbia, S.C. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team will open its postseason campaign in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday, April 16. The No.-15 seeded Tigers will take on No. 10-seeded Oklahoma at 1 p.m. CT at the Carolina Tennis Center on South Carolina’s campus.

The Tigers enter the tournament at the No. 15 seed after going 1-13 in conference play. The winner of the matchup will head into the second round of the tournament to face No. 7 Georgia.

Heading into the tournament, LSU secured an impressive 4-0 win over No. 33 Alabama this past Friday. Singles wins were earned by Andrej Loncarevic, Enzo Kohlmann, and Alessio Vasquez. Vasquez earned his third ranked win of the 2025 season after defeating 2024 NCAA Singles Champion, Filip Planinsek. The Tiger walked away with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over the No. 14-ranked opponent.

Oklahoma enters the postseason with a 7-7 record in conference play. The Sooners fell in both their matches this past weekend, losing to Kentucky and Vanderbilt. In series history, LSU leads in a 5-2 record. The teams last matchup was earlier this month in Norman. The Tigers fell to the Sooners 6-1 after claiming the doubles point.

The Tigers are seeking another run through the SEC Tournament. Last year, LSU advanced to the semi-final round of the tournament as the lowest seed to make it that far in tournament history. The Tigers secured wins over Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Auburn.

For more updates, follow @LSUTennis on Instagram, Facebook, and X.