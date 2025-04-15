Kelly and the Tigers to Open 2025 SEC Media Days in July
BATON ROUGE – LSU Football head coach Brian Kelly, along with three Tigers, will open the 2025 SEC Football Media Days on July 14 in Atlanta, the league office announced Tuesday.
The event will be hosted at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park from July 14-17.
This will be the third time since 2018 the Atlanta has hosted the SEC’s preseason media extravaganza. Dallas, Nashville and Atlanta have served as hosts the previous three years.
LSU will be joined on the first day by Ole Miss, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. A more detailed daily schedule with full television information, rotational breakdown and student-athletes attending will be available prior to the event in early July.
SEC Network will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience.
In three seasons, Kelly has led the program to 29 wins at the helm with back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2022 and 2023 – to go along with 17 SEC victories. The Tigers, who ended the last season with a win over Baylor in the Texas Bowl, kick off the 2025 season at Clemson on Aug. 30.
2025 SEC Media Days Schedule
MONDAY, July 14
LSU – Brian Kelly
Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
South Carolina – Shane Beamer
Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
TUESDAY, July 15
Auburn – Hugh Freeze
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Tennessee – Josh Heupel
Texas – Steve Sarkisian
WEDNESDAY, July 16
Alabama – Kalen DeBoer
Florida – Billy Napier
Mississippi State – Jeff Lebby
Oklahoma – Brent Venables
THURSDAY, July 17
Arkansas – Sam Pittman
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
Texas A&M – Mike Elko