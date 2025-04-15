Kelly and the Tigers to Open 2025 SEC Media Days in July

BATON ROUGE – LSU Football head coach Brian Kelly, along with three Tigers, will open the 2025 SEC Football Media Days on July 14 in Atlanta, the league office announced Tuesday.

The event will be hosted at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park from July 14-17.

This will be the third time since 2018 the Atlanta has hosted the SEC’s preseason media extravaganza. Dallas, Nashville and Atlanta have served as hosts the previous three years.

LSU will be joined on the first day by Ole Miss, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. A more detailed daily schedule with full television information, rotational breakdown and student-athletes attending will be available prior to the event in early July.

SEC Network will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience.

In three seasons, Kelly has led the program to 29 wins at the helm with back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2022 and 2023 – to go along with 17 SEC victories. The Tigers, who ended the last season with a win over Baylor in the Texas Bowl, kick off the 2025 season at Clemson on Aug. 30.

2025 SEC Media Days Schedule

MONDAY, July 14

LSU – Brian Kelly

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

South Carolina – Shane Beamer

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

TUESDAY, July 15

Auburn – Hugh Freeze

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Tennessee – Josh Heupel

Texas – Steve Sarkisian

WEDNESDAY, July 16

Alabama – Kalen DeBoer

Florida – Billy Napier

Mississippi State – Jeff Lebby

Oklahoma – Brent Venables

THURSDAY, July 17

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

Texas A&M – Mike Elko