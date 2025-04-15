Beach Volleyball Week Eight Ranking

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 11 in the AVCA Week Eight poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 97 straight Top-20 rankings in the AVCA polls.

LSU is coming off the Battle On The Bayou in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, going 4-0 with wins over Houston Christian, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Tulane, and UNO to round out the regular season. The Sandy Tigs are off this weekend in preparation for the CCSA Championship Tournament, April 25-26, at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium. LSU will host FSU, Texas, and South Carolina to decide who’s the 2025 champion.

April 15, 2025 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll

Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted Record Previous Week 1 UCLA [28] 560 28-4 2 2 TCU 516 21-5 1 3 Stanford 488 23-8 5 4 Loyola Marymount 481 28-6 4 5 USC 461 23-7 6 6 Cal Poly 434 22-6 3 7 Texas 371 21-8 8 8 Florida State 357 23-10 7 9 California 326 22-6 10 10 Long Beach State 322 22-10 9 11 LSU 280 23-10 11 12 Arizona State 271 18-12 12 13 Grand Canyon 226 19-8 13 14 Stetson 178 20-10 14 15 Georgia State 135 17-13 18 16 Hawai’i 108 12-19 16 17 North Florida 107 21-6 17 18 FAU 97 14-13 15 19 Washington 62 14-14 20 20 Florida Gulf Coast 51 18-10 NR

Others receiving votes: FIU (23), Tulane (19), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (3), Boise State (3), and Concordia (1)

Dropped Out: FIU

Next Poll: April 22