Beach Volleyball Week Eight Ranking
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 11 in the AVCA Week Eight poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 97 straight Top-20 rankings in the AVCA polls.
LSU is coming off the Battle On The Bayou in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, going 4-0 with wins over Houston Christian, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Tulane, and UNO to round out the regular season. The Sandy Tigs are off this weekend in preparation for the CCSA Championship Tournament, April 25-26, at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium. LSU will host FSU, Texas, and South Carolina to decide who’s the 2025 champion.
April 15, 2025 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes Adjusted)
|Total Points Adjusted
|Record
|Previous Week
|1
|UCLA [28]
|560
|28-4
|2
|2
|TCU
|516
|21-5
|1
|3
|Stanford
|488
|23-8
|5
|4
|Loyola Marymount
|481
|28-6
|4
|5
|USC
|461
|23-7
|6
|6
|Cal Poly
|434
|22-6
|3
|7
|Texas
|371
|21-8
|8
|8
|Florida State
|357
|23-10
|7
|9
|California
|326
|22-6
|10
|10
|Long Beach State
|322
|22-10
|9
|11
|LSU
|280
|23-10
|11
|12
|Arizona State
|271
|18-12
|12
|13
|Grand Canyon
|226
|19-8
|13
|14
|Stetson
|178
|20-10
|14
|15
|Georgia State
|135
|17-13
|18
|16
|Hawai’i
|108
|12-19
|16
|17
|North Florida
|107
|21-6
|17
|18
|FAU
|97
|14-13
|15
|19
|Washington
|62
|14-14
|20
|20
|Florida Gulf Coast
|51
|18-10
|NR
Others receiving votes: FIU (23), Tulane (19), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (3), Boise State (3), and Concordia (1)
Dropped Out: FIU
Next Poll: April 22