Men's Golf Puts Three in Top 10, Stands Second at The Ford

BATON ROUGE – The No. 7 LSU men’s golf team put three golfers in the top nine through the first two rounds of The Ford Intercollegiate Monday and stand in second place entering Tuesday’s final round at The Ford Field & River Club Golf Course in Richmond Hill, Georgia.

LSU posted rounds of 4-under 276 and 3-over 283 to stand at 1-under 559 on the par 70, 7,259-yard layout. Auburn is the leader by three shots at 4-under par 556 after rounds of 276 and 280. Texas is behind the Tigers in third place at 1-over 561 (281-28).

The Tigers Algot Kleen stands in third place after 36 holes, one shot behind the lead of Jackson Koivun of Auburn and Frankie Harris of South Carolina at 4-under par 136. Koivun posted 69-67, while Harris had rounds of 72-64.

Kleen is at 3-under par 137 after a strong afternoon round of 4-under 66. After a morning round of 71, the Swedish star had six birdies on his second-round card.

Alfons Bondesson is in a group at 139 tied for sixth place after rounds of 67-72 and Jay Mendell stands at T9 at even par 140 after rounds of 68-72.

Arni Sveinsson came home in 3-over 143 after the first two rounds (70-73), Matty Dodd-Berry (playing as an individual) 4-over 144 (70-74) and Noah McWilliams finished at 8-over par 148 (74-74).

LSU led the field through two rounds at 12-over par on par 4 holes and was third in the field at 10-under on par 5 holes. The Tigers had 28 birdies and was tied for first in the field in pars with 119. Kleen is the field leader on par 4 holes at 3-under par. Kleen had eight total birdies for the day and Mendell had one of the six eagles on the round.

The final round is set for Wednesday morning at 7:48 a.m. CT, playing with Auburn and Texas. Live scoring can be found at Scoreboard.clippd.com and The Ford Collegiate tab.

The Ford Collegiate

Richmond Hill, Georgia – The Ford Field & River Club Golf Course

Second Round Team Results (Par 280-560)

1 No. 1 Auburn – 276-280 – 556 -4

2 No. 7 LSU – 276-283 – 559 -1

3 No. 2 Texas – 281-280 – 561 +1

4 No. 20 South Carolina 288-276 – 564 +4

5 No. 35 Georgia 277-289 – 566 +6

6 No. 26 Tennessee 289-283 – 572 +12

T7 No. 23 Georgia Tech 285-290 – 575 +15

T7 No. 30 USF 279-296 – 575 +15

T9 Georgia Southern 295-291 – 586 +26

T9 Wisconsin 291-295 – 586 +26

11 Georgia State 290-297 – 587 +27

12 Augusta 293-298 – 591 +31

Individual Top 5 (Par 70-140)

T1 No. 7 Jackson Koivun, Auburn — 69-67 – 136 -4

T1 No. 50 Frankie Harris, South Carolina – 72-64 – 136 -4

3 No. 14 Algot Kleen, LSU – 71-66 – 137 -3

T4 No. 63 Buck Brumlow, Georgia – 69-69 – 138 -2

T4 Christian Pardue, Tennessee – 67-71 – 138 -2

LSU Scores

3 Algot Kleen – 71-66 – 137 -3

T6 Alfons Bondesson – 67-72 – 139 -1

T9 Jay Mendell – 68-72 – 140 E

T24 Arni Sveinsson – 70-73 – 143 +3

T33 Matty Dodd-Berry – 70-74 – 144 +4

T47 Noah McWilliams – 74-74 – 148 +8