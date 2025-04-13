No. 5 LSU Drops Series Finale at No. 3 Texas A&M, 4-1

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 5/6 LSU was downed by No. 3 Texas A&M, 4-1, on Sunday afternoon at Davis Diamond.

LSU moves to 35-8 and 8-7 in the SEC, while Texas A&M improves to 37-5 and 11-3 in league play.

LSU pitcher Tatum Clopton was handed her first career loss in the circle and is now 5-1 this season. Clopton logged two strikeouts, gave up four runs on four hits, and walked two batters in 5.0 innings pitched.

Texas A&M pitcher Emily Leavitt (4-0) earned the win after striking out two batters and surrendering one hit and one free pass in 4.0 innings. Pitcher Emiley Kennedy picked up her third save of the season after tossing the game’s final two innings. Kennedy had two strikeouts and gave up one run on three hits.

Infielder Avery Hodge was 2-for-3 at the plate, including one double, and scored one run on catcher Maci Bergeron’s RBI single. Infielder Danieca Coffey and outfielder McKenzie Redoutey recorded the other two Tiger hits.

Clopton dealt three scoreless innings and allowed one hit to start the game before Texas A&M got on the board with a three-run homer by infielder KK Dement in the fourth, and a sac fly by outfielder Amari Harper in the fifth put the Aggies ahead 4-0 through five frames.

A&M inserted Kennedy to pitch in the top of the sixth inning, where she left two LSU base runners in scoring position. LSU avoided the shutout with a two-out RBI single by Bergeron in the seventh but left the bases loaded with the go-ahead run at the plate, giving Kennedy her second save on the weekend.

Up Next

LSU will remain in Texas and play a three-game series at No. 1 Texas on April 17-19 in Austin, Texas.

