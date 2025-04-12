No. 5 LSU Rally Falls Short Versus No. 3 Texas A&M, 9-7

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – It was a rollercoaster game Saturday afternoon at Davis Diamond. No. 5/6 LSU trailed by seven runs early and pulled within one run, but No. 3 Texas A&M came out victorious, 9-7, to take the series.

LSU (35-7, 8-6 SEC) drops its first series against Texas A&M (36-5, 10-3 SEC) at Davis Diamond.

Starting pitcher Jayden Heavener (11-3) was charged with the loss after giving up seven runs, five hits, one walk, and one strikeout in 0.2 innings. Relief pitcher Ashley Vallejo tossed the remaining 5.1 frames, where she allowed two runs on three hits, walked four and struck out two.

Texas A&M pitcher Emiley Kennedy (14-3) got her second win of the weekend in the circle after coming in relief to throw three no-hit shutout innings with three strikeouts and two walks.

Catcher Maci Bergeron batted 2-for-4, scored one run and drove in a run, and infielder Danieca Coffey was 2-for-3 and scored one run. Infielder Tori Edwards, the nation’s top freshman slugger, hit her fourth grand slam of the season, setting a new program record, and is the program record holder among freshmen with 61 RBI.

Texas A&M scored three runs without putting the ball in play behind a hit-by-pitch and five walks. Outfielder Kramer Eschete hit a base-clearing double with the bases loaded, and infielder Kennedy Powell followed with an RBI single to give the Aggies a 7-0 lead after the first inning.

In the third, LSU infielder Avery Hodge reached on a throwing error, Coffey bunted for a single, and outfielder Jalia Lassiter drew a walk, bringing Bergeron to the plate with the bases loaded and one out. Bergeron’s RBI single to left field put the Tigers on the board, and Edwards smacked a grand slam to left field to get the Tigers within two runs at 7-5 through three stanzas.

A&M pushed its lead to 8-5 in the fourth with a run-scoring single by designated player Mac Barbara, but LSU made it a one-run game in the fifth after Lassiter scored an unearned run on a passed ball and designated player Savanna Bedell hit a sac fly to make the score 8-7.

The Tigers threatened at the top of the sixth with a runner in scoring position, but the Aggies got out of the jam and added a run at the bottom of the inning to score 9-7. A&M retired LSU’s batters in order in the seventh to end the game.

Up Next

Game three is for 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 13.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.