No. 5 LSU Falls to No. 3 Texas A&M, 12-7

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Both teams combined for 10 runs in the first two innings, but a four-run fourth by No. 3 Texas A&M sparked what grew into seven unanswered runs to help hand No. 5/6 LSU a 12-7 loss Friday night at Davis Diamond to open the series.

LSU drops to 35-6 and 8-5 in the SEC, while Texas A&M improves to 35-5 and 9-3 in league play. A&M’s 12 runs and 13 hits mark season highs for opposing teams versus the Tigers.

LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon falls to 15-3 after giving up six earned runs on eight hits and walking four. Berzon had one strikeout on the day.

A&M’s ace Emiley Kennedy moves to 13-3 with the win. In her 12th complete game of the season, Kennedy struck out five batters, allowed seven runs on 10 hits and walked four.

LSU totaled 10 base hits, led by infielder Maddox McKee, who was 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Outfielder McKenzie Redoutey was also 2-for-3 at the dish with one run and one RBI, and infielder Tori Edwards was 2-for-4 with a team-high two runs scored.

Texas A&M struck first with a three-run homer by infielder Mac Barbara in the first inning, but LSU answered quickly with six consecutive hits to start the second. Highlighting the barrage of hits were run-scoring singles by designated player Savanna Bedell, McKee, and infielder Avery Hodge, and an RBI double by outfielder Jadyn Laneaux that gave the Tigers a 4-3 lead with no outs. Outfielder Jalia Lassiter brought in another run on a sacrifice fly to grab a 5-3 advantage, but A&M knotted the game in the bottom half-inning to tie the game 5-5 through two frames.

Neither team did any damage in the third inning, but the Aggies plated four runs on a couple of hits and an LSU error to take a 9-5 lead through four, added another pair of runs in the fifth for an 11-5 margin, and tacked on an insurance run in the sixth for a 12-5 lead.

LSU scored two runs in the seventh on Redoutey’s sac fly, and Laneaux walked in a run, but Texas A&M ended the threat with the bases loaded with two line outs.

Up Next

The second installment of the series will be at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 12.

