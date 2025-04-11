Men's Tennis Downs No. 33 Alabama, 4-0

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (11-15, 1-12 SEC) defeated No. 33 Alabama (14-10, 4-9 SEC) in an impressive 4-0 match on Friday.

The Tigers started the match off strong by clinching the doubles point at courts one and two. At the top doubles court Sasa Markovic and Andrej Loncarevic defeated Zach Foster and Filip Planinsek in a 6-4 match. This marks the Tiger duo’s sixth win together. Shortly after, Alessio Vasquez and Julien Penzlin clinched the opening point for LSU by taking down Enzo Aguiard and Matic Kriznik by a score of 7-5. Penzlin and Vasquez are 3-0 on the season as a pair.

LSU continued the momentum into singles play where the Tiger’s saw success on several courts. Alessio Vasquez was the first to walk off the court after facing 2024 NCAA Singles Champion, Filip Planinsek. Vasquez took down No. 14 Planinsek by a score of 6-4 in the initial set and went on to quickly take the second set with a 6-1 victory. Vasquez has proved to be a vital part of the team, now earning his third ranked win of the season.

Enzo Kohlmann also saw success at Friday’s match on the No. 5 court. The freshman Tiger played a quick match against Zach Foster, securing a 6-3, 6-2 win. After earning his tenth singles win of the season, Kohlmann extended the lead for LSU to 3-0.

The match was clinched at 4-0 by Andrej Loncarevic at the No. 2 singles court. Loncarevic battled and came out victorious in his match against No. 76 Roan Jones. In the first set, the Tiger fought to secure a 7-6(5) win. Shortly after, he swiftly took the second set 6-3 to close out the match for the Tigers. Loncarevic continues to lead the team in singles wins and has extended his record to 13-4 in the 2025 season.

LSU will be back in action at the LSU Tennis Complex this Sunday, April 13 to take on Auburn (noon CT) and Alcorn State (4 p.m. CT).

Results

LSU 4, #33 Alabama 0

Singles Competition

#111 Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. #14 Filip Planinsek (UA) 6-4, 6-1 Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. #76 Roan Jones (UA) 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 Julien Penzlin (LSU) vs. Enzo Aguiard (UA) 6-4, 3-6, 3-4, unfinished Sasa Markovic (LSU) vs. Matic Kriznik (UA) 4-6, 6-3, 2-2, unfinished Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) def. Zach Foster (UA) 6-3, 6-2 Calin Stirbu (LSU) vs. Carlos Gimenez Perez (UA) 4-6, 4-5, unfinished

Doubles Competition

Sasa Markovic/Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. Zach Foster/Filip Planinsek (UA) 6-4 Alessio Vasquez/Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Enzo Aguiard/Matic Kriznik (UA) 7-5 Calin Stirbu/Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) vs. Roan Jones/Carlos Gimenez Perez (UA) 6-5, unfinished

Match Notes

Alabama 14-10; National ranking #33

LSU 11-15

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (1,5,2)

A-155