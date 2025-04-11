Beach Goes 2-0 On Day One Of The Battle On The Bayou

BATON ROUGE – The No. 11 LSU Beach Volleyball team went 2-0 on Friday with wins over Houston Christian and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium.

The Sandy Tigs will compete in two matches to close out the regular season on Saturday, starting at 10:30 AM CT against Tulane, followed by a 4:45 PM CT match against New Orleans. The Sandy Tigs are off next weekend in preparation for the CCSA Conference Championship being hosted at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium.

LSU started out the day with a 5-0 sweep win against Houston Christian. Skylar Martin and Emily Meyer took Court 4; 21-15 and 21-18, while Kate Baker and Tatum Finlason got the Tigers their second point on Court 5; 21-16 and 21-16. Aubrey O’Gorman and Julia Sprecher clinched the match on Court 3; 21-18 and 21-15, while Elle Evers and Camryn Chatellier finished on Court 2; 21-19 and 21-16, to give the Tigers a 4-0 lead. After going into extra points in the first set, Gabi Bailey and Parker Bracken finished the match, winning Court 1; 22-20 and 21-10.

After a break, the Sandy Tigs faced the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders and won the match, 4-1. Baker and Finlason won on Court 5; 21-17 and 21-16, while Meyer and Martin won on Court 4; 21-16 and 21-15, to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead in the dual. O’Gorman and Sprecher clinched the dual on Court 3; 21-13 and 21-12, to give the Sandy Tigs the win. Bailey and Bracken put up another point for LSU, winning Court 1; 21-18 and 23-21. Evers and Chatellier fell to the Islanders on Court 2 in three sets; 21-19, 16-21 and 9-15, to finish the match.

LSU 5, HCU 0

Parker Bracken/Gabi Bailey (LSU) def. Rachel Heilbrun/Kristin Gilmour (HCU) 22-20, 21-10 Elle Evers/Camryn Chatellier (LSU) def. Alisia Silverthorn/Paige Palmer (HCU) 21-19, 21-16 Julia Sprecher/Aubrey O’Gorman (LSU) def. Lauren Vickery/Alexa Landmark (HCU) 21-18, 21-15 Skylar Martin/Emily Meyer (LSU) def. Tatum Lockhardt/Audrey Pearce (HCU) 21-15, 21-18 Tatum Finlason/Kate Baker (LSU) def. Karla Sanchez George/Killian Armstrong (HCU) 21-16, 21-16

LSU 4, TAMUCC 1