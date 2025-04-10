Men's Tennis Set To Host Alabama; Auburn, Alcorn On Senior Day

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team will host No. 33 Alabama on Friday, April 11 to begin the Tiger’s last at-home weekend for the 2205 season.

On Sunday, April 13, the Tigers will face Auburn at noon CT followed by a match up against Alcorn State at 4 p.m. CT. Three senior Tigers will be recognized ahead of the Tiger on Tiger matchup.

Attendance to all LSU matches at the LSU Tennis Complex is free of charge. Attendees will be required to comply with the clear-bag policy held by the university.

LSU heads into the weekend after a 6-1 loss to No. 22 Oklahoma in Norman. The lone point for the Tigers was secured in doubles play by the duo’s of Julien Penzlin/Alessio Vasquez and Sasa Markovic/Andrej Loncarevic.

Alabama comes to Baton Rouge after a 3-0 record on the weekend, with two wins over Mississippi Valley State and a victory over Auburn. In series history, LSU leads by 15 matches with a 45-30 record between the teams. The last matchup was held in Tuscaloosa with Alabama coming out on top.

Auburn enters the weekend after losing to both Alabama and Mississippi State on the road. The purple and gold Tigers also lead in all-time matches, posting a 39-18 record. The last matchup was a notable win for LSU as they defeated Auburn in the quarter-finals of the 2024 SEC Tournament by a score of 4-3.

The Tigers will conclude their regular season matches against Alcorn State Sunday evening. The Brave Hawks secured a win this past Sunday against Hinds Community College. The Tigers are seeking to continue their perfect record against Alcorn and earn their 18th win over the Brave Hawks.

Senior Tributes

Ahead of the Tiger’s matchup against Auburn, two players and a team manager will be honored in the senior day ceremony.

Julien Penzlin will be graduating with a degree in Sports Administration. Penzlin has proven to be a vital part of the team and in his time as a collegiate athlete, he has earned 66 singles wins and 66 doubles wins. He has also been recognized for his academic and leadership success by earning several accolades including All-Louisiana Player of the Year and All-Louisiana First Team (2024), SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll, SEC Community Service Team, and two-time ITA Scholar Athlete.

Ishaan Ravichander is a graduate student who will earn his master’s degree in Environmental Science. Over his collegiate tennis career, he has secured 36 singles wins and 18 doubles wins.

To conclude senior day, LSU will recognize Carter Crutti, who has been a team manager since 2021. Crutti has earned his master’s degree in Business Administration.