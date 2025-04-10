Gaby Rivera Earns Second Career Selection to SEC Women's Tennis Community Service Team

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Women’s Tennis team’s fifth-year senior Gaby Rivera was named to the 2025 SEC Women’s Tennis Community Service Team, the league office announced on Thursday.

The SEC Community Service Team is a yearly team released by the conference to recognize student-athletes accomplishments beyond the competition’s scope. All league-sponsored sports have had a Community Service Team since 2004, previously holding teams for men’s and women’s sports chosen from 1999-2003.

The honor marks the second of Rivera’s career, having also been named to the SEC Community Service Team in 2024. Off the tennis court, the senior has been active in the community since transferring to LSU last season.

The Guatemala City native interned with Global Impact this past summer. In this position, Rivera visited communities and impoverished villages in Guatemala. While there, she taught kids the fundamentals of various sports to help them understand and enjoy the games they love.

Beyond athletics, Rivera is strong in her faith and continuously shares Jesus’ message. The senior serves on the leadership team for LSU’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), where she helps organize and lead weekly meetings that focus on strengthening the faith of those who attend.

Outside of her involvement on campus, Rivera participates in service activities with Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, including projects like Fan Buddy and painting walls.

When Rivera returns to her home country of Guatemala, she ensures that she never returns home empty-handed. The senior brings tennis balls, racquets, and shoes to be given to the children in her hometown. She also supports a young tennis player by covering the costs of his education, hoping he can earn a scholarship and emulate her career path by continuing his academic and athletic journey.

Rivera and the LSU women’s tennis team will conclude the regular season this weekend on the road, starting with a trip to Gainesville against Florida on Friday, Apr. 11, at 4:00 p.m. CT. Two days later, LSU battles with No. 8 Auburn at the Yarbrough Tennis Center at noon CT.

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on X @lsuwten, Instagram @LSUWTen, and Facebook.com/lsuwten.