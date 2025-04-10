Beach Set To Host Battle On The Bayou

BATON ROUGE – The No. 11 LSU Beach Volleyball team is set to host the Battle on the Bayou at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium. The Sandy Tigs will face Houston Christian, Texas A&M—Corpus Christi, Tulane, and New Orleans.

“All week we have been talking about making another step forward in our play,” said head coach Russell Brock. “The challenge is to play better and to give a little more than we have the last few weeks.”

The Tigers will face Houston Christian on Friday morning at 10:30 AM CT, followed by a matchup against Texas A&M—Corpus Christi at 6:00 PM to end the day. LSU will continue play on Saturday morning with a matchup against Tulane at 10:30 AM CT, followed by a matchup against New Orleans at 4:45 PM to conclude the tournament.

LSU will be recognizing the senior class immediately after the conclusion of the LSU vs. New Orleans match.

The Tigers are coming off the FSU Unconquered Invitational in Tallahassee, Florida, where the Sandy Tigs went 3-2, defeating No. 15 Florida Atlantic, South Carolina, and South Florida (EXH).

Battle on the Bayou will be streamed for free on Volleyball World’s VBTV. Volleyball World is a partnership between FIVB and CVC Capital Partners, established to drive growth, innovation, and investment in volleyball globally. Its goal is to create an integrated ecosystem connecting fans, athletes, and corporate partners through both digital and live events. Volleyball World manages the commercial operations of key volleyball and beach volleyball international events, including the World Championships, Volleyball Nations League, Olympic Qualifiers, and the Beach Pro Tour.

With VBTV’s unparalleled global reach, fans will have the opportunity to witness every rally, block, and championship moment live, no matter where they are. This partnership highlights the continued growth of beach volleyball and LSU’s commitment to elevating the sport on the collegiate stage. Viewers can catch all the action live and on demand for free with VBTV. By creating an account, they’ll get access to in-depth analysis, player interviews, and behind-the-scenes content, all without a subscription fee.

“I’m really proud of how we’ve improved and looking forward to seeing how we play at home this weekend,” said Brock. “Big opportunity to make another strong statement about how good we really are!”