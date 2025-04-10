April 2025 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the April 2025 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Chase Brock

Senior, Interdisciplinary Studies, Gymnastics

Reason for nomination: Chase has continued to grow as a student-athlete throughout her career at LSU. From her freshman year to now, I’m so proud of all the hard work that she has accomplished. She is on track to graduate in May, and I’m excited to watch her continue to shine!

Nominated by: Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director

Kailin Chio

Freshman, Mass Communication, Gymnastics

Reason for nomination: Kailin is an extremely dedicated student-athlete! From pushing herself to take the maximum amount of credits in the Fall, to staying organized and focused on her future goals, she continues to impress me! I know Kailin is going to continue to shine in the future!

Nominated by: Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director

Lily Hughes

Senior, Sport Administration, Women’s Swimming & Diving

Reason for nomination Despite facing the challenges of balancing a rigorous academic schedule, a demanding internship schedule, and the physical toll of injury rehab, Lily has excelled in all areas with remarkable resilience. Maintaining high grades while gaining valuable hands-on experience in her career field of interest, she has demonstrated outstanding time management and perseverance. Their commitment to recovery has been just as impressive, approaching rehab with the same discipline and determination that define their academic and professional pursuits. Through hard work and unwavering focus, Lily continues to push forward, proving that setbacks are just setups for even greater comebacks. We are extremely excited for Lily’s upcoming August 2025 graduation and her future career and educational plans.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Paul Mubenga

Sophomore, Kinesiology, Football

Reason for nomination: Paul has demonstrated exceptional maturity and dedication in managing their academic responsibilities. He has excelled in his coursework this term. He has shown strong time management skills, resilience, and a proactive approach to learning through help-seeking behaviors. His ability to balance coursework with other commitments while maintaining a positive attitude makes him highly deserving of Student of the Month..

Nominated by: Football Academic Team

Mikaylah Williams

Sophomore, Psychology, Women’s Basketball

Reason for nomination: I am proud to nominate Mikaylah Williams for student-athlete of the month. Mikaylah has significantly improved in her academics over these past two semesters and it’s evident through her work ethic on and off the court. Being able to compete at the highest level in a sport while also being successful in the classroom embodies the true characteristics of a student-athlete. Mikaylah currently has a 3.740 at this point in the semester.

Nominated by: Carole Walker, Senior Associate Director

