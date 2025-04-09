Keli Zinn Named 2025 Central Region Administrator of the Year

Pittsburgh, PA – Keli Zinn was named the 2025 Central Region Administrator of the Year for her efforts overseeing the No. 1 nationally ranked LSU Gymnastics team, announced by The Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) in their annual regional awards on Wednesday.



The WCGA presents these prestigious awards to recognize outstanding achievement and leadership in coaching, athletic performance, and administration across the sport. The Sport Administrator of the Year award honors athletics administrators who have made a significant impact on their gymnastics programs and institutions. Selected by regional head coach vote, these individuals exemplify the spirit of support and excellence in collegiate athletics.

“These awards are a meaningful reflection of the dedication, innovation, and passion that define collegiate gymnastics,” said Casey Jo MacPherson, Chair of the WCGA Board of Directors. “We are thrilled to honor this year’s recipients and celebrate the impact they’ve had on their teams, institutions, and the broader gymnastics community.”

In her third season working with gymnastics, Zinn’s primary role is to help elevate LSU to be the best gymnastics program it can be. Not only is she responsible for managing a national brand, but she is dedicated to creating and maintaining a gymnastics environment like no other in Baton Rouge. From a light show to new floor seating, Zinn works closely with Head Coach Jay Clark and the rest of the LSU staff to continue to find ways to upgrade the Friday Night Heights experience in the PMAC.



In her last two out of three seasons as the gymnastics sport administrator, Zinn and the LSU staff have seen much success, including their first-ever NCAA National Championship title in 2024, two SEC Championships and two regional titles.

Gymnastics has proven to be one of the best sporting events on campus time and time again. The program shattered season ticket sales for the second year in a row, setting a new record of over 8,680 season tickets sold ahead of the 2025 season.

LSU has also finished No. 1 in the nation in attendance the last two years, all while Zinn has been a part of the program. The Tigers first claimed the top spot in 2022, and then again in 2024 and 2025. The program recorded their highest average attendance this year with an average of 13,157 fans and earned their eighth-straight season with an average of 10,000 or better.

In their 2025 home season, the program sold out four out of five home meets, on top of their three sell-outs last year, went undefeated (5-0) for the second straight year and welcomed over 65,700 fans in the PMAC. LSU is now on an 15-0 win streak inside the PMAC as the program will look to reclaim the top attendance spot for the third straight year in 2026.

The LSU Gymnastics team entered the NCAA postseason as the No. 1 seed for the first time in program history this year. The squad earned a berth to the Penn State Regional, where they won their 15th regional championship to claim a spot in the NCAA Championship Semifinals in Fort Worth on Thursday, April 17. LSU now owns 33 NCAA Championships appearances in school history, with three consecutive under Clark since his tenure began in 2021.

The program only continues to grow under the supervision of Zinn and Clark.