Gallery: Baseball vs Nicholls State

Freshman right-hander William Schmidt (5-0) turned in a dominant relief outing on the mound, blanking the Colonels over the final 4.0 innings with no hits, two walks and a career-high eight strikeouts.
LSU enters Tuesday’s game at Nicholls riding an eight-game win streak ... the Tigers did not allow an earned run in last weekend’s three-game series at Oklahoma; in 27.0 innings, the LSU pitching staff limited the Sooners to four unearned runs on 15 hits with 12 walks, 35 strikeouts and a .156 batting average.