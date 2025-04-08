Week Nine National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU remains at No. 5 in the NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Poll and moves up to No. 6 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll. The Tigers also moved up to No. 4 in the Softball America Poll and No. 5 in the D1Softball Poll.

The Tigers went 3-1 last week with a 12-2 victory at McNeese and defeated Alabama 2-1 in a three-game series to claim their third Top 25 series win this season. LSU batted .373 on 41 hits, outscored its opponents 27-11, and registered a 2.42 ERA on 24 strikeouts in 26.0 innings while tallying its 12th shutout this season.

LSU will host Louisiana Tech at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, April 9, before embarking on a nine-day road trip to Texas. The trip will begin with a three-game series against No. 3 Texas A&M on April 11-13 in College Station, Texas, and a series at No. 1 Texas on April 17-19 in Austin, Texas.

