Beach Volleyball Week Seven Ranking
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 11 in the AVCA Week seven poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 96 straight top-20 rankings in the AVCA polls.
LSU is coming off the Unconquered Invitational in Tallahassee, Florida, going 3-2 with wins over No. 15 FAU, South Carolina, and South Florida. The Sandy Tigs are back at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium this weekend, April 11-12, for the final tournament of the regular season. LSU will face Tulane, Houston Christian, Texas A&M Corpus Christi and UNO.
April 8, 2025 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes Adjusted)
|Total Points Adjusted
|Record
|Previous Week
|1
|TCU [28]
|560
|19-3
|1
|2
|UCLA
|507
|24-4
|2
|3
|Cal Poly
|492
|21-3
|6
|4
|Loyola Marymount
|487
|26-4
|3
|5
|Stanford
|450
|20-7
|4
|6
|USC
|423
|20-6
|7
|7
|Florida State
|384
|23-6
|5
|8
|Texas
|375
|21-8
|8
|9
|Long Beach State
|320
|18-10
|11
|10
|California
|307
|18-6
|9
|11
|LSU
|300
|19-10
|10
|12
|Arizona State
|252
|17-9
|12
|13
|Grand Canyon
|211
|17-6
|13
|14
|Stetson
|210
|19-9
|14
|15
|Florida Atlantic
|149
|13-11
|15
|16
|Hawai’i
|133
|12-15
|17
|17
|North Florida
|117
|17-6
|16
|18
|Georgia State
|76
|12-13
|18
|19
|FIU
|46
|11-15
|20
|20
|Washington
|43
|11-13
|19
Others receiving votes: Tulane (16), FGCU (9), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (8), Concordia (3), and Arizona (2).
Dropped Out: none
Next Poll: April 15