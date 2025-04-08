Beach Volleyball Week Seven Ranking

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 11 in the AVCA Week seven poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 96 straight top-20 rankings in the AVCA polls.

LSU is coming off the Unconquered Invitational in Tallahassee, Florida, going 3-2 with wins over No. 15 FAU, South Carolina, and South Florida. The Sandy Tigs are back at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium this weekend, April 11-12, for the final tournament of the regular season. LSU will face Tulane, Houston Christian, Texas A&M Corpus Christi and UNO.

April 8, 2025 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll

Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted Record Previous Week 1 TCU [28] 560 19-3 1 2 UCLA 507 24-4 2 3 Cal Poly 492 21-3 6 4 Loyola Marymount 487 26-4 3 5 Stanford 450 20-7 4 6 USC 423 20-6 7 7 Florida State 384 23-6 5 8 Texas 375 21-8 8 9 Long Beach State 320 18-10 11 10 California 307 18-6 9 11 LSU 300 19-10 10 12 Arizona State 252 17-9 12 13 Grand Canyon 211 17-6 13 14 Stetson 210 19-9 14 15 Florida Atlantic 149 13-11 15 16 Hawai’i 133 12-15 17 17 North Florida 117 17-6 16 18 Georgia State 76 12-13 18 19 FIU 46 11-15 20 20 Washington 43 11-13 19

Others receiving votes: Tulane (16), FGCU (9), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (8), Concordia (3), and Arizona (2).

Dropped Out: none

Next Poll: April 15