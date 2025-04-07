Kleen, Mendell Shoot 1-Under To Lead LSU In Second Round Of Calusa Cup

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team recorded two 1-under par rounds by senior Algot Kleen and sophomore Jay Mendell, moved up two spots Monday to fifth after two rounds of the Calusa Cup at Calusa Pines Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

LSU improved nine shots in the second round to shoot a 4-over par 292 to post 17-over 593 for 36 holes (301-292). Louisville continued to hold the lead after the second round at 5-under par 571 (284-287). The Cardinals are five shots up on Florida at even par 576 (290-286). It is six shots back to Purdue in third at 582 and UCLA is in front of LSU in fourth at 584.

Kleen, made five birdies in his round of 71 and after 36 holes is at 2-over par 146 (75-71) and moved p six spots to a tie for 15th place.

Mendell had four birdies in his second round 71 and moved up nine spots to a tie for 17th at 3-over par 147 (76-71).

The other counting scores for LSU was a 1-over 73 by Alfons Bondesson and 77 by Noah McWilliams. Bondesson is in the group T17 with Mendell at 3-over par 147 (74-73).

Mendell leads the Tigers with eight birdies in the first two rounds. Bondesson has had seven. Kleen has one of the four eagles recorded in the tournament.

The final round is set for Tuesday with tee times beginning at 7 a.m. CT. LSU will be off in the first wave on the first tee with Wake Forest and LSU. Live scoring can be found at Golfstat.com and the Calusa Cup green tab.

Calusa Cup

Naples, Florida – Calusa Pines Golf Club

Second Round Team Results (Par 288-576)

1 Louisville – 284-287 – 571 -5

2 Florida – 290-286 – 576 E

3 Purdue – 297-285 – 582 +6

4 UCLA – 292-292 – 584 +8

5 LSU – 301-292 – 593 +17

6 Wake Forest – 296-299 – 595 +19

7 Iowa – 298-300 – 598 +22

8 Miami (Ohio) – 305-297 – 602 +26

9 Virginia – 302-304 – 606 +30

Individual Top 5 (Par 72-144)

T1 Sebastian Moss, Louisville – 70-69 – 139 -5

T1 Easton Johnson, Louisville – 69-70 – 139 -5

T3 Cooper Claycomb, Louisville – 70-72 – 142 -2

T3 Baylor Larrabee, UCLA – 70-72 – 142 -2

T5 Sam Easterbrook, Purdue – 71-72 – 143 +1

T5 Zach Swanwick, Florida – 70-73 – 143 +1

LSU Scores

T15 Algot Kleen – 75-71 – 146 +3

T17 Jay Mendell – 76-71 – 147 +4

T17 Alfons Bondesson – 74-73 – 147 +4

T31 Noah McWilliams – 76-77 – 153 +9

T38 Arni Sveinsson – 76-80 – 156 +12