Gallery: Baseball vs Oklahoma

LSU enters Tuesday’s game at Nicholls riding an eight-game win streak ... the Tigers did not allow an earned run in last weekend’s three-game series at Oklahoma; in 27.0 innings, the LSU pitching staff limited the Sooners to four unearned runs on 15 hits with 12 walks, 35 strikeouts and a .156 batting average.
Anderson, whose longest career outing prior to Thursday night was 6.1 innings, limited Oklahoma to no runs on five hits in 9.0 innings while recording two walks and a career-best 14 strikeouts. He threw 135 pitches, 91 for strikes, and he retired 12 Oklahoma batters in a row to complete the outing.