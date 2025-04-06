LSU Men's Golf In Seventh After One Round Of Calusa Cup

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team stands in seventh place after one round of the Calusa Cup at Calusa Pines Golf Club in Naples, Florida on Sunday.

The Tigers posted a round of 13-over par 301 for the opening round.

Louisville is the tournament leader after 18 holes and was the only team to post under par on the par 72, 7,320-yard layout at 4-under par 284. Florida is second at 2-over 290 with UCLA in third at 4-over 292.

Alfons Bondesson had the low round of the day for the Tigers with a two-birdie 2-over par round of 74. That puts him in a tie for 15th place in the individual competition. The leader of the tournament is Easton Johnson at 3-under par 69. Louisville golfers holds the top three players in the individual competition with Sebastian Moss and Cooper Claycomb tied for second at 2-under 70.

LSU also on the opening day counted a 3-over 75 from Algot Kleen, which included an eagle three on the par 5 18th hole and 4-over 76s from Arni Sveinsson, Jay Mendell and Noah McWilliams.

Kleen is T21 in the field and Sveinsson, Mendell and McWilliams T26.

The second round is set for Monday with LSU off at 10:40 a.m. CT. Live scoring is available at Golfstat.com and the Calusa Cup green tab.

Calusa Cup

Naples, Florida – Calusa Pines Golf Club

First Round Team Results (Par 288)

1 Louisville – 284 -4

2 Florida – 290 +2

3 UCLA – 292 +4

4 Wake Forest – 296 +8

5 Purdue – 297 +9

6 Iowa – 298 +10

7 LSU – 301 +13

8 Virginia – 302 +14

9 Miami (Ohio) – 305 +17

Individual Top 5 (Par 72)

1 Easton Johnson, Louisville – 69 -3

T2 Sebastian Moss, Louisville – 70 -2

T2 Cooper Claycomb, Louisville – 70 -2

T2 Baylor Larrabee, UCLA – 70 -2

T2 Zack Swanwick, Florida – 70 -2

LSU Scores

T15 Alfons Bondesson – 74 +2

T21 Algot Kleen – 75 +3

T26 Arni Sveinsson – 76 +4

T26 Jay Mendell – 76 +4

T26 Noah McWilliams – 76 +4