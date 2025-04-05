Men's Tennis Falls To No. 22 Oklahoma, 6-1

NORMAN, Okla. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (10-15, 0-12 SEC) dropped their road match against Oklahoma (14-7, 7-5 SEC) by a score of 6-1 on Saturday.

The Tigers secured an initial 1-0 lead after claiming the doubles point at courts one and two. Sasa Markovic and Andrej Loncarevic played an impressive game at the top doubles court. The Tiger duo took down the No. 25 ranked pair of Oscar Lacides and Bruno Nhavene in a swift 6-2 match. Evening the playing field, Oklahoma’s duo of Alejandro Melero and Asahi Harazaki defeated Calin Stirbu and Enzo Kohlmann by a score of 6-4. To conclude doubles play, Julien Penzlin and Alessio Vasquez sealed the opening point with a 6-4 win over Kholo Montsi and Luis Alvarez.

At the start of singles play, the Tigers secured the first set of three matches but dropped the first sets on the remaining courts. At the No. 4 court, Markovic fell to Jordan Hasson in a 6-2, 6-2 game to tie the match at 1-all.

The Sooners gained their first lead of the match after Montsi took down Vasquez at the No. 1 singles court in a 7-5, 6-3 contest.

Loncarevic and Orel Kimhi faced off at the No. 3 court with Kimhi walking off with a 6-3, 7-6(3) victory.

Despite securing the first set in a 7-6(4) tie-break, Stribu dropped the last two sets to Harazaki by a score of 6-4, 6-1, resulting in a clinched match for Oklahoma.

The No. 5 spot saw three sets between Kohlmann and Melero. Kohlmann battled in the first set to secure a 7-5 win but dropped the remaining sets by a score of 7-6(3), 6-3.

Shortly after, the contest at court two was concluded after three sets. Penzlin earned a 7-6(4) win over Alvarez in the first set. Alvarez came back and took the next two sets by a score of 6-3, 6-4 to end the match between the Tigers and the Sooners.

The Tigers will be back on home courts this upcoming weekend to face Alabama on Friday, April 11. Play will begin at the LSU Tennis Complex at 5 p.m. CT.

Results

#22 Oklahoma 6, LSU 1

Singles competition

Kholo Montsi (OU) def. #103 Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 7-5, 6-3 #87 Luis Alvarez (OU) def. #121 Julien Penzlin (LSU) 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-4 Orel Kimhi (OU) def. Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) Jordan Hasson (OU) def. Sasa Markovic (LSU) 6-2, 6-2 Alejandro Melero (OU) def. Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) 5-7, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 Asahi Harazaki (OU) def. Calin Stirbu (LSU) 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-1

Doubles competition

Sasa Markovic/Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. #25 Oscar Lacides/Bruno Nhavene (OU) 6-2 Julien Penzlin/Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. Kholo Montsi/Luis Alvarez (OU) 6-4 Alejandro Melero/Asahi Harazaki (OU) def. Calin Stirbu/Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) 6-4

Match Notes:

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3,2); Singles (4,1,3,6,5,2)