Tigers Rewrite Record Book Three Times During Battle on the Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – The LSU track and field closed out the one-day Battle on the Beach Friday as they spent their Spring Break at Jack Rose Track, hosted by Long Beach.

Final Results

The LSU bomb squad made a lot of noise this weekend on the west coast. Freshman Princessed Hyman opened up her collegiate career last week out with the Tigers and followed it up in a big way with her first win in Long Beach. Hyman reached a distance of 55.49 meters (182’ 0”) on her fifth attempt of the day, earning the event win and moving her to No. 3 in LSU performance-list history.

Another freshman discus thrower to leave their mark in Long Beach was Chad Hendricks. Hendricks reached a distance of 58.65 meters (192’ 5”) on his sixth and final attempt to earn a bronze-worthy finish. The mark of 58.65m puts him at No. 7 in LSU PL history and moves him to No. 5 in the SEC this season.

Going from a Jamaican to a Caymanian, Jaiden Reid had another stellar day in the office as he opened up in the 200 meter for the first time this outdoor season. The sophomore clocked a slightly wind-aided time of 20.33 seconds (+2.2 m/s) to win the 200m. The time of 20.33 seconds moves him to No. 3 in the NCAA and No. 1 in the SEC for 2025.

On the women’s side of the 200m, Tima Godbless also got the job done with an event win. Godbless clocked a time of 22.66 seconds (+2.2 m/s) to move up to No. 2 in the NCAA this outdoor season and No. 1 in the SEC. Not far behind her was Ella Onojuvwevwo in second with 22.97, moving her to No. 7 in the NCAA and No. 3 in the SEC.

Sophomore Ambria Langley had a wonderful day in the ring as she threw two new personal-bests. In shot put she reached No. 10 in LSU PL history with the throw of 14.70 meters (48’ 2.75”) on her fifth toss of the day. Over in discus throw she reached a distance of 49.85 meters (163’ 6”), which would’ve ranked top 10 in LSU PL history entering the season before Hyman and Leah Acosta moved onto the list.

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

Machaeda Linton won long jump with a distance of 20’ 9”, which is No. 10 in the nation.

The men’s 4×100 won with a time of 39.06.

Edna Chepkemoi won the 1500m with a time of 4:28.16.

Sophie Martin ran a PR of 4:30.45 in the 1500m.

Hailey Day ran a PR of 4:31.20 in the 1500m.

Gwyneth Hughes ran a PR of 4:34.23 in the 1500m.

Carly Nicholson ran a PR of 4:41.72 in the 1500m.

Casey Goetschel won the 1500m with a PR of 3:52.33.

Kam Franklin won high jump with a clearance of 7’ 0.25”.

Myles Thomas won the 100m with a time of 10.16, which is No. 8 in the nation.

Svenya Stoyanoff ran a PR of 2:15.92 in the 800m.

Emedy Kiplimo won the 800m with a time of 1:48.48.

Jack Wallace ran a PR of 1:51.78 in the 800m.

Trenton Sandler ran a PR of 1:54.91 in the 800m.

Garriel White won the 400h with a time of 59.11.

Ava Gumb won the 3000m with a time of 10:05.30.

The men’s 4×400 won with a time of 3:10.46.

