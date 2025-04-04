No. 10 LSU Blanks Arkansas, 4-0

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 10 LSU stood tall and downed Arkansas, 4-0, on Friday at the LSU Tennis Complex.

LSU improves to 19-4 overall and 9-3 in the SEC, while Arkansas falls to 4-15 and 1-11 in league play. The result marks the second time in program history that the Tigers have eclipsed nine SEC wins, with the previous mark coming in 2021.

“Super proud of the girls and for the effort tonight,” said LSU Head Coach Taylor Fogleman. “I thought we were very efficient in the doubles and, for the most part, in the singles against a competitive and feisty Arkansas team. Everyone performed well up and down the line. Looking ahead, we anticipate a stiff test against Oklahoma on Sunday, and I am confident the girls will be ready for the challenge. I am also excited to recognize and celebrate our three seniors who have meant the world to this program over the last two years. So, we hope to get a good crowd out on Sunday to support our girls for some great tennis.”

Tilwith Di Girolami and Gaby Rivera opened the dual match on the third spot over Jimena Gomez and Katarina Pavlechova. The LSU pair started strong and never looked back, downing the Razorback pair in a 6-0 sweep.

With an opportunity to clinch the doubles point, No. 70 Kenna Erickson and Anita Sahdiieva challenged Anet Koskel and Grace O’Donnell on Court No. 2. Following a 1-1 stalemate, Erickson and Sahdiieva powered ahead for a 4-1 advantage. Koskel and O’Donnell would attempt a rally, but the LSU pair secured the 6-2 set win, clinching the doubles point for LSU.

Following her doubles performance, Di Girolami faced off against Pavlechova on Court No. 3. The freshman jumped to a 5-0 first-set lead. Despite Pavlechova taking a game, the Belgian closed out the set with a 6-1 result. Di Girolami kept her momentum in the second set, sweeping Pavlechova 6-0 to improve LSU’s match advantage to 2-0.

No. 47 Kayla Cross was next for the Tigers on the second court over Olga Bienzobas. The freshman owned Bienzobas in the first set, surging to a 5-0 lead before closing out the set 6-1. In the following set, after taking the first two games, Cross kept control despite some momentum swings in which Bienzobas closed the gap at 3-2. Afterward, Cross took the final three games to secure the straight-set win 6-3 to increase LSU’s lead to 3-0.

Holding the opportunity to clinch the match, Kinaa Graham took on Koskel on the fifth spot. Graham earned a 2-0 lead, and despite Koskel getting on the board, the sophomore pushed ahead to a 5-1 lead before later securing the 6-2 result. The second set was more competitive, with Graham taking the opening game before the two traded results to reach a 4-4 deadlock. Despite a late push from Koskel, the Austin native stifled Arkansas’s chance of a rally by taking the final two games to post a 6-4 set win, clinching the match victory for LSU.

LSU will celebrate Senior Day and play its final home match of the regular season against No. 8 Oklahoma on Sunday, Apr. 6, at 11:00 a.m. CT at the LSU Tennis Complex.

LSU vs. Arkansas

April 4, 2025

LSU Tennis Complex

No. 10 LSU 4, Arkansas 0

Singles

1. #24 Cadence Brace (LSU) vs. #66 Carolina Gomez (ARK) 6-1, 3-4, DNF

2. #47 Kayla Cross (LSU) def. Olga Bienzobas (ARK) 6-1, 6-3

3. Tilwith Di Girolami (LSU) def. Katarina Pavlechova (ARK) 6-1, 6-0

4. Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) vs. Grace O’Donnell (ARK) 6-1, 4-6, 1-1, DNF

5. Kinaa Graham (LSU) def. Anet Koskel (ARK) 6-2, 6-4

6. Kenna Erickson (LSU) vs. Jimena Gomez (ARK) 6-2, 3-4, DNF

Doubles

1. #7 Cadence Brace/Kayla Cross (LSU) vs. #44 Olga Bienzobas/Carolina Gomez (ARK) 3-3, DNF

2. #70 Kenna Erickson/Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) def. Anet Koskel/Grace O’Donnell (ARK) 6-2

3. Tilwith Di Girolami/Gaby Rivera (LSU) def. Jimena Gomez/Katarina Pavlechova (ARK) 6-0